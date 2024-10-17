Kings need ‘to keep it simple’ after 3 straight losses

TORONTO -- Being “too cute” on the ice, as forward Trevor Lewis describes it, has translated into some ugly results on the scoreboard for the Los Angeles Kings of late.

The Kings’ swing through Ontario this week has been a nightmare, to be sure, one that has seen them allow 14 goals in the past two games.

First came a wild 8-7 overtime loss against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Thanksgiving Monday in Canada. That was followed by a 6-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday, the result of numerous defensive breakdowns stemming from the Kings’ penchant of trying to make fancy plays instead of keeping their game simple.

Los Angeles will attempt to end its three-game losing streak, which began with a 2-1 overtime loss at the Boston Bruins on Saturday, when it plays the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; BSW, TSN2, RDS). In order to do that, Lewis said the Kings must simplify their game.

“This east-west stuff is not working for us,” the 37-year-old forward said. “We know what we have to do to be successful.”

Translation: Attempting to play a fancy style has to stop.

“Most guys know how to play here, and when we get too cute, well, it’s simple to say but keep it north-south, get it in and go get it back.”

When it comes to the forecheck, Phillip Danault said the Kings need to develop a hunger in order to be successful.

“We had too many turnovers for sure,” the forward said. “We’ve got to keep it simple and create more offense that way for sure.

“It starts with the forecheck. We’ve got to forecheck with a purpose. We can’t just, well, be there. We’ve got to want it a little more.”

The Kings entered the game without No. 1 goalie Darcy Kuemper, who is day to day with an undisclosed injury. Backup David Rittich allowed four goals on 14 shots, including three in the opening 17:12, before being pulled in favor of Pheonix Copley at 12:22 of the second period and the Maple Leafs holding a 4-0 lead.

Los Angeles was also without its leader at defenseman, Drew Doughty, who is out month to month with a fractured ankle. The 34-year-old played all 82 regular-season games for the Kings last season and finished second in the NHL in ice time at 2,115:04, trailing only John Carlson of the Washington Capitals (2,123:07).

Coach Jim Hiller said injuries should not be used as an excuse for the Kings (1-1-2), who suffered their first regulation loss this season against the Maple Leafs.

“Unfortunately, at times, players, all of us, the beauty of the game is to make good plays and stuff but they’re just not there very often anymore,” Hiller said. “So, you just have to accept the fact that you have to go north and do your work.

“It’s where the game is today.”

And where the Kings are struggling to get to.