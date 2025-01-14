Central Scouting midterm rankings discussed on latest 'NHL Draft Class'

Marr joins podcast, says voting was close between Schaefer, Hagens, Misa

matthew schaefer james hagens

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Erie defenseman Matthew Schaefer is No. 1 on NHL Central Scouting's midterm ranking of North American skaters, but it was a very close vote, according to Central Scouting director Dan Marr.

Marr said on the latest edition of the "NHL Draft Class" podcast that Schaefer finished ahead of Boston College center James Hagens and Saginaw center Michael Misa but all three earned No. 1 votes from the Central Scouting staff.

"There is no consensus No. 1," Marr said. "Schaefer, Hagens and Misa all were No. 1 on somebody's list or another. And so we had to sort through it all and it's very hard to define how to separate a 1A/1B/1C type of player. They all bring something of their own, but at the end of day, who won the most votes as being ahead of one or the other, or being No. 1 outright, was Matthew Schaefer."

Schaefer (6-foot-2, 183 pounds) has 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) in 17 Ontario Hockey League games but is expected to be out until March recovering from Dec. 30 surgery for a broken collarbone sustained playing for Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Hagens (5-10, 177) has 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) in 18 games as a freshman at Boston College. He also had nine points (five goals, four assists) to help the United States win the gold medal at the 2025 WJC.

Misa (6-1, 184) leads the OHL with 35 goals and is tied for the league lead with 72 points in 37 games.

Marr also provided an update on Brandon forward Roger McQueen, who is No. 5 among North American skaters despite being out since Oct. 11 because of injury, and discussed several other prospects, among them forward Victor Eklund (5-11, 161) of Djurgarden in Sweden's second division, who is No. 1 among International skaters.

"He's a smaller forward but he's got the ability to use that size as an asset to his game," Marr said. "He can be very quick and slippery. He's got a very cerebral game, but he's got an up-tempo game. He's hard to catch, he's hard to stay up with. ... He also knows how to utilize his lack of height to an advantage there. I think it's just the tempo at which he plays the game."

"NHL Draft Class" is free, and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms, including iTunes and Spotify. It also is available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.

Related Content

2025 Draft: Schaefer tops Central Scouting midterm rankings

NHL Central Scouting vital, indispensable pillar of Draft

NHL Draft Class

2025 NHL Draft Diary: James Hagens

NHL Draft

2025 Draft: Schaefer tops Central Scouting midterm rankings

NHL Central Scouting vital, indispensable pillar of Draft

2025 NHL Draft Diary: James Hagens

Hagens' performance at World Junior Championship discussed on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast

2025 NHL Draft notebook: Misa unfazed living up to exceptional status

Schaefer, 2025 NHL Draft prospect, out 3 months with broken clavicle

McKenna, projected top pick in 2026 NHL Draft, impressing at WJC

Schaefer, 2025 NHL Draft prospect, to miss remainder of WJC with shoulder injury

World Junior players to watch topic of 'NHL Draft Class' podcast

2025 NHL Draft Diary: James Hagens

2025 NHL Draft notebook: Fiddler benefitting from dual citizenship

5 questions for Canada at World Junior selection camp

2025 NHL Draft Diary: Porter Martone

Martone, Misa make case for No. 1 on latest 'NHL Draft Class' podcast

2025 NHL Draft notebook: Tretheway modeling game after McAvoy

NHL Draft prospect Misa hoping to follow in Tavares’ footsteps

Schaefer leads CHL past USA in Game 1 of Prospects Challenge

Schaefer, Spence discuss CHL USA Top Prospects Challenge on ‘NHL Draft Class’ podcast