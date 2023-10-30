Latest News

Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 4

Boston has extra motivation for Florida rematch

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Blackhawks Connor Bedard to face Devils Jack Hughes this week

On Tap: Ducks try to stay hot on road

Women in Hockey: Sharks Vice President Rosemary Tebaldi

Oilers get back to 'who we are' with McDavid in Heritage Classic

Kulak, Skinner play outdoors for hometown Oilers 

Flames stay optimistic after Heritage Classic loss

Oilers defeat Flames at Heritage Classic, end 4-game skid

Heritage Classic blog: Derek Ryan

Heritage Classic blog: Blake Coleman

16 NHL games to be nationally televised this week

Color of Hockey: Diop seeks Olympic glory with France

McDavid returns for Oilers at Heritage Classic

Bratt scores twice, Devils edge Wild

Wilson breaks tie in 3rd, Capitals rally past Sharks

Oilers, Flames show up to Heritage Classic in unique outfits

Toffoli leads 3 Stars of the Week

Devils forward, Lightning goalie Johansson, Hartman of Wild earn honors

By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK -- New Jersey Devils right wing Tyler Toffoli, Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Jonas Johansson and Minnesota Wild right wing Ryan Hartman have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the week ending Oct. 29.

FIRST STAR – TYLER TOFFOLI, RW, NEW JERSEY DEVILS

Toffoli – who was acquired by the Devils in a June trade – led the NHL with six goals in four games (6-1—7) to power New Jersey (5-2-1, 11 points) to a 3-1-0 week. He recorded his fifth career hat trick – and first in a Devils uniform – as part of a 5-2 win against one of his former teams, the Montreal Canadiens, Oct. 24. Toffoli then posted his second three-point performance in as many days with 2-1—3 in a 6-4 loss to the Washington Capitals Oct. 25. It marked the second time that Toffoli has collected three-plus points in consecutive NHL games, following Jan. 20-21, 2021 (5-1—6 in 2 GP w/ MTL). After being held off the scoresheet in a 5-4 triumph over the Buffalo Sabres Oct. 27, Toffoli rebounded with the tying goal in an eventual 4-3 victory against the Minnesota Wild Oct. 29. The 31-year-old Toffoli, who won the Stanley Cup in 2013-14 (w/ LAK), shares fifth place in the League with seven goals in eight total appearances this season (7-3—10). His seven goals are the most by any player through their first eight games with the Devils/Rockies/Scouts franchise; four players – Paul Gardner (1976-77 w/ CLR), Lanny McDonald (1979-80 w/ CLR), Bobby Holik (1992-93) and Devante Smith-Pelly (2015-16) – previously shared the mark with six goals through their first eight contests with the team.

NJD@MTL: Toffoli completes a hat trick

SECOND STAR – JONAS JOHANSSON, G, TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING

Johansson – who signed with the Lightning in July – stopped all 55 shots he faced over two appearances, going 2-0-0 with two shutouts to guide Tampa Bay (4-2-2, 10 points) to a perfect week. He earned his second career shutout – and first with the Lightning – with 32 saves, including 13 in the third period, in a 3-0 win against the Carolina Hurricanes Oct. 24. Johansson then became the seventh different goaltender in Tampa Bay history to record consecutive shutouts – and the first to achieve the feat since Nov. 23-26, 2021 (Andrei Vasilevskiy) – with 23 stops in a 6-0 victory over the San Jose Sharks Oct. 26. The 28-year-old Johansson, who was 11-13-4 in 35 career NHL appearances entering 2023-24 (3.32 GAA, .887%, 1 SO), is 4-1-2 through seven total games this season (2.56 GAA, .925 SV%, 2 SO). He leads the League in both saves (221) and shots against (239) as well as mid-range (t-62) and long-range (t-46) saves, two of the new statistical categories available via NHL EDGE.

SJS@TBL: Johansson blanks Sharks for shutout win

THIRD STAR – RYAN HARTMAN, RW, MINNESOTA WILD

Hartman ranked second in the NHL with five goals in four appearances (5-2—7) to propel the Wild (3-4-2, 8 points) to points in two of their contests. He recorded his second career hat trick (also Jan. 8, 2017 vs. NSH) and second career five-point performance (also Oct. 5, 2017 vs. PIT: 1-4—5) with 3-2—5 in a 7-4 win over the Edmonton Oilers Oct. 24. It marked the eighth five-point game in Minnesota history and first since April 22, 2022 (Kevin Fiala: 0-5—5 vs. SEA). Hartman did not pick up any points in a 6-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers Oct. 26, but then scored once in both a 3-2 shootout loss to the Washington Capitals Oct. 27 and a 4-3 defeat versus the New Jersey Devils Oct. 29. The 29-year-old Hartman, currently in his fifth season with the Wild, leads the team in goals (6) and is tied for second in points (9) through nine total outings in 2023-24.

EDM@MIN: Hartman nets 3 goals against Oilers