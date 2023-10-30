Toffoli leads 3 Stars of the Week

FIRST STAR – TYLER TOFFOLI, RW, NEW JERSEY DEVILS

Toffoli – who was acquired by the Devils in a June trade – led the NHL with six goals in four games (6-1—7) to power New Jersey (5-2-1, 11 points) to a 3-1-0 week. He recorded his fifth career hat trick – and first in a Devils uniform – as part of a 5-2 win against one of his former teams, the Montreal Canadiens, Oct. 24. Toffoli then posted his second three-point performance in as many days with 2-1—3 in a 6-4 loss to the Washington Capitals Oct. 25. It marked the second time that Toffoli has collected three-plus points in consecutive NHL games, following Jan. 20-21, 2021 (5-1—6 in 2 GP w/ MTL). After being held off the scoresheet in a 5-4 triumph over the Buffalo Sabres Oct. 27, Toffoli rebounded with the tying goal in an eventual 4-3 victory against the Minnesota Wild Oct. 29. The 31-year-old Toffoli, who won the Stanley Cup in 2013-14 (w/ LAK), shares fifth place in the League with seven goals in eight total appearances this season (7-3—10). His seven goals are the most by any player through their first eight games with the Devils/Rockies/Scouts franchise; four players – Paul Gardner (1976-77 w/ CLR), Lanny McDonald (1979-80 w/ CLR), Bobby Holik (1992-93) and Devante Smith-Pelly (2015-16) – previously shared the mark with six goals through their first eight contests with the team.