State Your Case: Stanley Cup Final chances for Rangers, Panthers

The New York Rangers and Florida Panthers not only are battling for positioning in the Stanley Cup Playoffs during the final weeks of the regular season, they each are in the running for the top seed in the Eastern Conference and the Presidents' Trophy.

The Rangers (46-20-4) enter Friday two points ahead of the Carolina Hurricanes for first in the Metropolitan Division and are one point behind the Boston Bruins for first in the League. The Panthers (45-20-4) are three points behind the Bruins for first in the Atlantic Division and the NHL standings.

So there will be plenty on the line when they play in prime time at Madison Square Garden on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+).

The Rangers are 6-2-0 since a 4-2 loss to Florida on March 4, while the Panthers are 3-4-0 since that game, including their current three-game losing streak.

Still, each team looks dangerous heading into the postseason.

But which team has a better chance to reach the Stanley Cup Final from the Eastern Conference? Editor-in-Chief Bill Price and columnist Nicholas J. Cotsonika debate that question in this edition of State Your Case:

Cotsonika: After Paul Maurice took over as coach last season, the Panthers learned to play more of a playoff style. They went through a transition period in the first half, got hot in the second half and squeaked into the playoffs. Then they went on an epic run. They defeated three of the top four teams in the regular season -- the Boston Bruins (first) in seven games, the Toronto Maple Leafs (fourth) in five and the Carolina Hurricanes (second) in four, before losing to the Vegas Golden Knights in five in the Stanley Cup Final. They proved they could do it. Why would anyone doubt that they can, or will, do it again?

Price: The Panthers were a nice story last season and have been a wagon this season, but to me, the Rangers are driven to put last year's first-round loss to the New Jersey Devils behind them, particularly forward Artemi Panarin. The Bread Man took plenty of heat and responsibility for his two-assist output in the seven-game loss and has responded in a huge way this season, with 97 points (41 goals, 56 assists) in 70 games heading into the game Saturday. He is a man on a mission and the Rangers have followed his lead. Their 5-2 win in Boston on Thursday was a perfect example of what makes them so dangerous -- scoring from top players, a strong defensive effort from the entire roster and solid goaltending. Unlike the Panthers, the Rangers have to prove they can get through three rounds of the playoffs, but I think they can and will.

Cotsonika: Yes, the Rangers can score. They entered the weekend ninth in the NHL in goals per game (3.36). But the Panthers are second in the League in goals against per game (2.42), and goalie Sergei Bobrovsky is playing at an elite level. He's 32-15-2 with a 2.37 goals-against average, .916 save percentage and four shutouts. In two games against the Rangers this season, the Panthers are 2-0-0, allowing three goals at home Dec. 29 and two at Madison Square Garden on March 4. That’s a big change from 2021-22, when Florida won the Presidents' Trophy as the best regular-season team in the NHL, defeated the Washington Capitals in six games in the Eastern Conference First Round and got swept by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second round. The Panthers that season led the League in goals per game (4.11) but were tied with the Capitals for 12th in goals against per game (2.95). Now they win the way you win in the playoffs.

Price: If this were a head-to-head matchup in a best-of-7, I would have to give the Panthers the edge. And who knows, these teams could meet in the Eastern Conference Final, which I'm sure would be epic. I just think the Rangers have learned plenty of lessons from going to the conference final two years ago and losing in the first round last season. They are battle tested, have a great goalie of their own in Igor Shesterkin, and have become a more physical team with forward Matt Rempe hitting everything he sees. And perhaps the biggest key they have this season is coach Peter Laviolette, who has led three franchises to the Cup Final, winning it all with the Hurricanes in 2006. If the Rangers ever are going to reach the Final, this is the season.