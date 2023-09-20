Latest News

Air Force One helped Colorado match New York offer to Joe Sakic

Hit movie helped Avalanche match Rangers’ offer sheet to Sakic in 1997
Calgary Flames prospect Samuel Honzek hopes to follow big footsteps to NHL

Honzek looking to follow Monahan, Tkachuk path to earn Flames roster spot
NHL fan mailbag for September 19

Mailbag: Ovechkin's goal total, impact on Capitals
NHL Western Conference training camp storylines 2023

NHL Western Conference training camp storylines
NHL Eastern Conference training camp storylines 2023

NHL Eastern Conference training camp storylines
Sean Farrell contending for Montreal roster spot

Farrell to bid for Canadiens roster spot after rigorous offseason regimen 
2023-24 NHL trades

2023-24 NHL Trade Tracker
Casey DeSmith traded to Vancouver by Montreal for Tanner Pearson

DeSmith traded to Canucks by Canadiens for Pearson
Richard Rakell remembers sunscreen at Penguins golf tournament

Rakell remembers sunscreen for Penguins golf outing after bad sunburn last year
Ottawa Senators Shane Pinto contract status update

Senators optimistic they’ll sign Pinto to contract soon
NHL list of captains

List of NHL captains
Martin Jones honors Toronto Maple Leafs history with new goalie mask

Jones honors Maple Leafs history with new mask
Free agency signings 2023

NHL Free Agent Tracker
Connor Bedard play will determine Chicago Blackhawks role

Bedard’s play will determine his role with Blackhawks, GM says
nhl fantasy hockey sleepers candidates draft steals

Fantasy hockey top 10 sleeper picks
Brayden Schenn named captain of St Louis Blues

Schenn named Blues captain, replaces O'Reilly
nhl fantasy hockey top 250 200 rankings drafts players big board

Fantasy hockey top 250 player rankings
NHL Global Series Coyotes hold Australia themed costume team building event

Coyotes wear Australia-themed costumes for team-building event 

Greig bulks up to strengthen chances to make Senators

Forward impresses with 2-goal game at Prospect Showcase

Ridly Greig OTT prospect feature

© Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Heather Engel
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BUFFALO -- Ridly Greig is counting on added strength and experience to earn him a roster spot with the Ottawa Senators when training camp opens this week.

The forward, selected by the Senators with the No. 28 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, used the Prospects Challenge last week to get a head start on making an impression. 

He played in one game, scoring twice in a 5-2 win against the New Jersey Devils on Friday. He scored on a redirect as he skated through the slot to put Ottawa ahead 2-1, then scored on a rebound in front to make it 3-1. 

“Just getting noticed, trying to make a difference in the game,” Greig said. “Obviously, play your game and make a name for yourself, really.”

The 21-year-old missed the six-team tournament last season with an injury.

“Huge,” he said of getting to participate this season “Obviously getting a couple of games in before you head into main camp, it kind of makes it a lot easier.” 

He had a solid rookie season with Belleville of the American Hockey League in 2022-23 with 15 goals and 29 points in 39 games. He made his NHL debut on Jan. 25, and had nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 20 games with Ottawa. 
“For the most part is just confidence for me,” Greig said of what he took away from the NHL games. “Just kind of build the confidence and experience coming into this.” 

He spent the summer building strength on his 6-foot, 180-pound frame. The work he put in was evident in the team’s fitness testing, with Greig finishing among the strongest players in the bench press, “which you wouldn't have seen two years ago,” Belleville coach David Bell said.

“I just think he doesn't get rattled and flustered down here,” Bell said. “I mean, it's a rookie tournament, he knows he's going to NHL camp, he knows he's got a real good chance to compete for a spot there. But even in the regular season, he doesn't get upset. 

“If he makes a bad play, he stays calm. If he scores a highlight reel goal, he stays calm. And I think he's learned that from watching his dad (retired NHL forward Mark) play and being around the NHL a long time and now playing in it himself.”

Bell said Greig will head into training camp with the mindset of staying in Ottawa.

“Ridley is a quiet, fierce, fierce competitor,” Bell said. “If you watch him, you look at him, you think he's a passive guy, but he's as competitive as they can be. … He's not intimidated by bigger, stronger older guys. So, it's just a matter of the body catching up with the brain and then he should be off and running.”