NHL Player Inclusion Coalition completes 32-team educational tour

NEW YORK/TORONTO -- The National Hockey League (NHL) and National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) today announced the completion of a Leaguewide educational tour led by members of the NHL Player Inclusion Coalition (NHL PIC). Beginning at the start of the 2023-24 season, NHL PIC members hosted one-hour guided conversations with active Players in all 32 locker rooms where discussions focused on diversity and inclusion, emphasizing how inclusion builds the foundation for stronger and higher-performing teams.

The locker room discussions were led by NHL alumni Mark Fraser, Georges Laraque, Jamal Mayers, Al Montoya, and Anthony Stewart. The sessions included conversations around race and ethnicity, with members sharing personal stories of life and hockey experiences shaped by their diverse backgrounds. Prior to visiting the locker rooms, each alumnus received professional training from Professor John Amaechi, an internationally renowned psychologist and leadership development consultant who previously played in the NBA for five seasons.

“We’ve experienced that when Players engage and lead on matters of inclusion in hockey, seismic, sustainable, and positive culture change can happen,” said Kim Davis, NHL Sr. Executive Vice President of Social Impact, Growth Initiatives, and Legislative Affairs. “The NHL PIC educational tour empowered NHL Alumni to leverage their personal stories for this purpose and, in doing so, has sparked important conversations among NHL teammates of this generation.”

The NHL Player Inclusion Coalition is a group of current and former NHL Players and women’s professional hockey Players who work to advance equality and inclusion in hockey, on and off the ice. The group represents a range of perspectives across Players of color, LGBTQ+ Players, and allies. As the NHL PIC’s educational efforts and grassroots initiatives grow, its membership continues to expand, now reaching a total of 24. New members include active Players Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (SEA), Erik Gudbranson (CBJ), Jordan Harris (MTL) and NHL alumnus Anthony Stewart.

“We celebrate the contributions of all Players on the NHL PIC, which continues to grow in both membership and impact,” said Chris Campoli, NHLPA Divisional Representative and former NHL Player. “The additions of Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Erik Gudbranson, Jordan Harris and Anthony Stewart to the NHL PIC will further help the group’s ongoing efforts to build an inclusive culture that benefits the Players of today and tomorrow.”

The development of a locker room education program was first recommended by members of the NHL PIC. A custom program was then designed to illustrate the importance, relevance, and impact inclusive team cultures can have on personal and team performance.

In June 2023, the NHL and NHLPA celebrated the launch of the NHL Player Inclusion Coalition. The group was first formed in 2020 to develop recommendations on how to improve experiences for diverse Players in elite hockey. Today, the NHL Player Inclusion Coalition takes action to accelerate the growing movement for inclusion across the hockey community, with Players leading as advisors, ambassadors, and catalysts who educate and engage at all levels of the game. At the grassroots level, since January 2023, the NHL PIC has held 12 player-led initiatives including learn-to-play clinics, ball hockey programs, and mentorship sessions. Members of the NHL PIC also make strategic grants to organizations advancing D&I in hockey, collectively amounting to $175,000 USD to date, with up to $750,000 USD available for player-driven projects, in partnership with the NHL/NHLPA Industry Growth Fund. A complete list of organizations supported last season is available here.