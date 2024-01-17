NHL Buzz: Meier back for Devils after missing 6 games with mid-body injury

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. With the regular season underway, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

New Jersey Devils

Timo Meier will return for the Devils against the Montreal Canadiens at Prudential Center on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, SN, RDS).

Meier missed six games with a mid-body injury sustained in a 5-2 loss at the Boston Bruins on Dec. 30.

"Every time you come back from an injury you want to keep it simple in the beginning and just focus on the small tasks and just go help the team any way you can," Meier said after the morning skate. "Whether it's finishing a check, blocking a shot or winning a 50-50 battle. Just focusing on those little things."

Meier has 15 points (nine goals, six assists) and 29 hits in 28 games and scored four goals in five games prior to the injury. The 27-year-old skated on a line with center Michael McLeod and right wing Dawson Mercer at the morning skate.

"I think offensively he can help us," Devils coach Lindy Ruff said of Meier. "We're missing a lot of good pieces up front, so we know that he was going good before he got hurt. I hope he can continue where he left off." -- Mike G. Morreale, senior draft writer

Washington Capitals

Alex Ovechkin participated in a full practice with the Capitals on Wednesday after missing the past three games with a lower-body injury, but it's to be determined whether the 38-year-old left wing will play against the St. Louis Blues at Capital One Arena on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSMW).

"Positive step today with him taking part in a full practice, which was one of the hurdles that we needed him to be able to participate in a full practice," Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. "And then we'll gauge for tomorrow whether he'll be able to play tomorrow night."

Carbery said Ovechkin was not injured when he clipped legs with Jordan Staal late in the third period of a 6-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 5, but he was a game-time decision before playing against the Los Angeles Kings on Jan. 7 and the Seattle Kraken on Jan. 11 and sitting out the past three.

"I don't know if there's a specific incident," Carbery said of the cause of Ovechkin's injury. "Just not related to that at the end of the game (against Carolina)."

Defenseman Rasmus Sandin (upper body) and forward Sonny Milano (upper body) practiced wearing non-contact jerseys and Carbery said they are progressing.

"Sandin positive steps today and Milano I think so as well," Carbery said. "He's kind of been at status quo, so we'll see. Next step would be getting in full-contact jerseys." -- Tom Gulitti, staff writer

Florida Panthers

Aleksander Barkov will not play for the Panthers against the Red Wings at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; BSFL, BSDET) because of a lower-body injury.

The forward left late in the third period of a 5-4 overtime loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Monday. Coach Paul Maurice said whatever ailed Barkov tightened up as the game progressed. He said Wednesday that holding Barkov out against Detroit and perhaps Friday against the visiting Minnesota Wild would be to keep the injury from getting worse.

"He has a lower-body injury that we want to completely heal because it is not an issue right now," Maurice said. "If he is at 95 percent for the Minnesota game, he won't go in that one either. We need to get him back to 100 percent due to the way he plays. We do not think it will take a long time to do that."

Anton Lundell moves up to the top line and will skate between Evan Rodrigues and Sam Reinhart. Steven Lorentz will be the center on the fourth line, his first game since Dec. 21. -- George Richards

Detroit Red Wings

Patrick Kane will not play for the Red Wings on their current road trip because of a lower-body injury.

The forward left a 4-2 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday in the first period shortly after taking a hit along the boards from Pontus Holmberg.

Kane, who signed a one-year contract with the Red Wings on Nov. 28, had hip resurfacing surgery June 1.

"It's a lower-body injury not related to his hip," Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said Tuesday. "He is not going to be available for this trip. We will get back to Detroit and have a better feel and have an update after the trip."

The Red Wings visit the Florida Panthers on Wednesday and the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday before returning home to host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday.

Kane has 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in 19 games this season.

"Kane has been beyond our expectations," Lalonde said. "He is everything we hoped for and more. To be that healthy, if you will; to have that much jump in his game coming off that surgery has been pretty amazing. He has been a huge catalyst for our offense. It's disappointing we won't have him for a little bit because he is really starting to take ownership of the group. He is a leader what with the success he has had in his career. Things have come along great with Patrick.''

With Kane out, Daniel Sprong is projected to skate on the second line to the right of Alex DeBrincat and J.T. Compher. -- Richards