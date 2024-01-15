Swayman gets 3rd shutout of season, Bruins defeat Devils

David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist, and Brad Marchand had two assists for Boston (26-8-9), which won its second in a row after losing three straight games past regulation.

Nico Daws made 33 saves for New Jersey (22-16-3), which has lost three of four (1-2-1).

James van Riemsdyk appeared to open the scoring for the Bruins at 7:37 of the first period, but the Devils successfully challenged the play for offside.

Charlie Coyle gave Boston a 1-0 lead 30 seconds into the second, backhanding Marchand's centering feed past Daws.

Pastrnak made it 2-0 at 3:22 of the third with a one-timer from the left face-off circle while on the power play.

Trent Frederic scored an empty-net goal at 18:42, diving with his outstretched stick to beat Simon Nemec to the puck and push it across for the 3-0 final.