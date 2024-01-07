Carlson’s late goal lifts Capitals past Kings

Kevin Fiala scored twice, and Adrian Kempe had a power-play goal for the Kings (20-10-6), who lost a season-high fifth straight game (0-3-2). Cam Talbot made 30 saves.

“We just have to make sure next game we’re ready to play 60 minutes,” Fiala said. “I feel like we started well, and they score at the bad moments. At the end as well, one minute to go or whatever, those moments we have to tighten up.”

Fiala put Los Angeles back up 3-2 1:01 into the third, scoring on the power play from close range after Quinton Byfield forced a turnover behind the Washington net.

Aube-Kubel tied it 3-3 at 8:36 on a long wrist shot.

“Fourth line was unbelievable all game, so credit to them,” Strome said. “They got the ice time tonight, and they deserved it. Not only just did they get the goals, but they got the chances too. They were great defensively and not enough good things to say about them. They’re really good line and hard to play against.”

Dowd put the Capitals up 1-0 at 4:22 of the second period with a backhand shot from the slot off a 2-on-1 rush with Aube-Kubel set up by Carlson.

“I love what Nic Dowd’s line does there driving the puck down into the offensive zone and then doesn’t settle to just hold it,” Carbery said. “There’s a couple plays to be made there and they made them and ‘Dowder’ does a great job on the flash screen and Johnny Carlson delivering the puck.”

Kempe tied it 1-1 on the power play at 7:12, scoring on a one-timer from the top of the right circle set up by Drew Doughty. Anze Kopitar had the secondary assist.

Fiala put the Kings ahead 2-1 at 13:02 when he put in Phillip Danault’s rebound from the low slot after waiting out Kuemper. It was Fiala’s second multigoal game and ninth multipoint game.

“We just tried to play a simple north-south game, you know, and just attack the net front,” Fiala said of his line with Danault and Arthur Kaliyev. “Overall, it was a better night for us.”

Strome tied it 2-2 at 15:35. Max Pacioretty stole Pierre-Luc Dubois’ backhand pass in the offensive zone, creating a 2-on-0 for Ovechkin and Strome, who finished it off from the top of the crease.

It was Pacioretty’s first point in three games for Washington.

Ovechkin has four assists in his past three games and six points (two goals, four assists) during his five-game point streak.

NOTES: Kempe’s goal was the 295th time Kopitar and Doughty factored into the same goal, which broke a tie with Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang of the Pittsburgh Penguins (294) for the third by a forward and defenseman in NHL history. Wayne Gretzky and Paul Coffey were involved in 350 goals for the Edmonton Oilers and Kings, followed by Phil Esposito and Bobby Orr at 306 goals for the Boston Bruins. … Kempe has three goals in his past two games. He has nine points (six goals, three assists) in his past seven games. … Capitals forward Tom Wilson briefly came out of the game in the third period because of a bloody nose. Carbery did not know if Wilson broke his nose. … Kings defenseman Brandt Clarke had one shot and a minus-1 rating in 15:43 of ice time in his season debut.