Karlsson opens 1st Penguins training camp aiming for Stanley Cup run

Karlsson is the first to admit his contract was an albatross in trade discussions. He and his family loved life in San Jose, but he quickly realized it wasn’t a place he was going to win that elusive first Stanley Cup title in the short term, especially given that the Sharks were in a rebuild. He wanted to join a contender dating back to the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline last March but that salary was an omnipresent obstacle.

Now, thanks to the Penguins, his goal of winning a championship is alive and vibrant again.

“It wasn’t an ideal situation, to be honest, but I was very open and transparent about the whole situation,” Karlsson said. “The uncertainty of the entire situation and not knowing was not ideal. I wish it would have been a lot sooner and there’d been a lot more clarity, but that’s not how the business world works. And that’s not how my situation was going to play out. I kind of knew that.

“We enjoyed ourselves out there but, at the end of the day, I’m in this country to play hockey. That’s why I moved over here from Sweden a long time ago. And that’s why I’m here: to play and to win.”

He took another quick glance around the Penguins dressing room.

“I think I have a great chance to do that here.”

* * * *

Mike Sullivan could tell early on in his dealings with Karlsson that the smooth-skating defenseman shared a couple of traits with Crosby, the team’s captain and face of the franchise.

One: He hated to lose. At anything.

Two: He picks the brains of the coaching staff. A lot.

The Penguins coach said he always knew how good of a player he was. Now, in their brief time together, he’s learned just how driven Karlsson is, much like No. 87, especially in those two specific ways.

“Look, we always had an appreciation for his body of work as an NHL player,” Sullivan said Thursday. “But in my discussions with Erik leading up to the potential trade and since we’ve had him, I’ve really grown to gain an appreciation of how competitive he is and his desire to win a Stanley Cup. And that’s something he’s talked a lot with us about. I know he’s had the same conversation with Kyle. And that’s important to us because that’s a priority in our locker room as well.

“I knew he was a competitive guy by nature by the way he plays the game. But after getting to know him on a personal level you get a better opportunity to see the drive and the desire.”

And, for that matter, the quest to get better, a process that involves grilling the coaches about game plans, blueprints, you name it.

“He asks an awful lot of questions,” Sullivan said with a chuckle. “He is one inquisitive guy. Our coaching staff, I know we joke about it, but we really appreciate that because he’s engaged in the learning process. He’s intrigued by some of the tactics or strategies or even logistical things.”

Sound familiar?

“Our captain is very much the same way,” he said. “I’ve always admired that about Sid. We’ve actually got a number of guys like that, so he’ll fit right in.”

The first on-ice session of a training camp is hardly the body of work to judge what a team’s setup will look like when the regular season will start. Still, it was interesting to see the makeup of the Penguins’ top two defensive pairs Thursday: Karlsson with Marcus Pettersson, a fellow Swede, and Letang with the hulking Ryan Graves (6-foot-5, 220 pounds).

For as long as many in these parts can remember, Letang has been the quarterback of the Penguins’ top power-play unit. Karlsson now has the opportunity to fill that role, with Letang having the potential to efficiently run the second unit.

For Letang, the Penguins’ all-time leader in goals (156), assists (535) and points (691) among defensemen, the addition of Karlsson was a move he coveted.

“I thought it was unbelievable,” he said. “Every time you have a chance to bring in a guy of that caliber, especially with what he accomplished last year, it’s incredible.”