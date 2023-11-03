Latest News

NHL Fantasy EDGE: 3 early takeaways

On Tap: Thompson, Sabres seek 3rd straight win

Unmasked Evolution of leg pads has increased performance

Schmaltz scores twice, Coyotes edge Canadiens

Canucks score 10, hand Sharks 10th straight loss

McCann scores again in Kraken win against Predators

Golden Knights extend point streak to 11 in win against Jets

Flyers' aggressive approach on penalty kill paying off on scoreboard

Stars hang on, defeat Oilers for 3rd straight win

Bratt has goal, 3 assists, Devils defeat Wild for 3rd straight win

Bruins top Maple Leafs in shootout, run point streak to 10

2024 NHL Draft Notebook: Boisvert gets education watching Penguins captain Crosby

Crosby set to play 1,200th NHL game for Penguins, continues to ‘love it’

Gaudreau, Marchenko lift Blue Jackets past Lightning to stop 4-game skid

Rangers get past Hurricanes, win 6th straight

Kings hold off Senators to stay unbeaten on road

Varlamov gets 2nd straight shutout, Islanders top Capitals 

Bobrovsky makes 22 saves, Panthers shut out Red Wings

Pavelski turning back clock for Stars with hot start 

39-year-old forward has 10 points in first nine games

Joe-Pavelski

© Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images

By Derek Van Diest
@DerekVanDiest NHL.com Staff Writer

EDMONTON -- Whatever fountain of youth Joe Pavelski is drinking from, the rest of his Dallas Stars teammates want in.

The 39-year-old forward is off to an outstanding start in his 18th NHL season, with 10 points (four goals, six assists) in nine games. Pavelski had a goal and two assists for Dallas in a 4-3 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Thursday, including setting up Roope Hintz for the game-winning at 2:37 of the third period.

“I have to get the same water tap that he’s got,” Stars goalie Scott Wedgewood said. “He’s a very smart player. I think if anything is going to be said about him, people might take away his speed, but he’s not late on plays, he’s in the right spot and he’s smart about it. He knows when to take his chances, he knows where the play is going to go, anticipation, and you don’t get that without playing 1,000 games and getting 1,000 points and it’s a credit to his craft.

“He’s just a world-class player, a world-class human and I’m glad he’s on our side.”

Pavelski is in his fifth season with the Stars after playing the first 13 with the San Jose Sharks. He was selected by the Sharks in the seventh round (No. 205) of the 2003 NHL Draft and has gone on to play 1,259 games with 1,011 points (453 goals, 558 assists). He also has 139 points (73 goals, 66 assists) in 182 playoff games.

“He’s just smart,” forward Matt Duchene said. “People say you have to be fast playing today’s game and he’s a guy that’s always been a middle of-the-pack skater, but it doesn’t matter, he’s so smart and he knows how to get places and make plays.

“The pass he makes to Roope there, that’s elite, that’s as good as it gets in this League. He’s played the same style of game his whole career and he takes care of himself, he works hard, he loves the game and he tries to get better all the time. That’s what it takes. You see a lot of guys at that age and even younger, kind of shut off to loving the game and he loves the game and it’s great to see.”

DAL@EDM: Hintz directs a pass in on the rush to make it 4-1

Pavelski is playing on the Stars’ No. 1 line with Hintz at center and Jason Robertson on left wing. The three combined for seven points against the Oilers, building a 4-1 lead and holding on in the third period to win the second game of a back-to-back set after winning 4-3 at the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. They are 7-1-1 and have won three in a row.

“It’s coming. There’s been times where it could be a little better from a line and what we expect of each other,” Pavelski said. “There’s definitely more out there for us and the last little bit you can tell it’s coming and tonight there were good support plays and his (Hintz) speed and the way he can finish off rushes and things, it makes it easy and creates some space. It was good night for him.”

In 18:08 of ice time against Edmonton, Pavelski had three shots on goal and was 9-for-15 in face-offs. He had one assist in 13:56 of ice time against Calgary.

“I feel good, I’m playing with some good players and getting in some good spots,” Pavelski said. “For me, it’s supporting those guys finding holes and kind of what I’ve done the last couple of years with them. I think our game is definitely building. I think tonight we had some good chemistry along the way and it’s fun playing with those guys.”

Pavelski scored at 3:25 of the second period to give Dallas a 2-1 lead, one-timing a cross-ice pass from Hintz on a 3-on-1 rush. Pavelski picked up an assist on a power play goal by Hintz at 16:06, poking a pass from Miro Heiskanen on net. Pavelski’s shot was stopped, but Hintz scored on the rebound.

“Just when he looks like the end might be coming up, he comes out and gets one (goal) and two (assists),” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. “He’s just an amazing athlete and always in big moments too. We’re in a back-to-back, you think he’d be the one guy that probably wouldn’t have an impact on the game tonight, based on his age and he’s one of the best players out there. That tells you the story.”

Pavelski signed a three-year free agent contract with Dallas on July 1, 2019, and then consecutive one-year deals on March 11, 2022, and Jan. 1, 2023.

“He’s a driver, a motivator, he’s a guy the group rallies around,” DeBoer said. “He’s a leader for us, he does it all.”