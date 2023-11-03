Pavelski turning back clock for Stars with hot start 

EDMONTON -- Whatever fountain of youth Joe Pavelski is drinking from, the rest of his Dallas Stars teammates want in.

The 39-year-old forward is off to an outstanding start in his 18th NHL season, with 10 points (four goals, six assists) in nine games. Pavelski had a goal and two assists for Dallas in a 4-3 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Thursday, including setting up Roope Hintz for the game-winning at 2:37 of the third period.

“I have to get the same water tap that he’s got,” Stars goalie Scott Wedgewood said. “He’s a very smart player. I think if anything is going to be said about him, people might take away his speed, but he’s not late on plays, he’s in the right spot and he’s smart about it. He knows when to take his chances, he knows where the play is going to go, anticipation, and you don’t get that without playing 1,000 games and getting 1,000 points and it’s a credit to his craft.

“He’s just a world-class player, a world-class human and I’m glad he’s on our side.”

Pavelski is in his fifth season with the Stars after playing the first 13 with the San Jose Sharks. He was selected by the Sharks in the seventh round (No. 205) of the 2003 NHL Draft and has gone on to play 1,259 games with 1,011 points (453 goals, 558 assists). He also has 139 points (73 goals, 66 assists) in 182 playoff games.

“He’s just smart,” forward Matt Duchene said. “People say you have to be fast playing today’s game and he’s a guy that’s always been a middle of-the-pack skater, but it doesn’t matter, he’s so smart and he knows how to get places and make plays.

“The pass he makes to Roope there, that’s elite, that’s as good as it gets in this League. He’s played the same style of game his whole career and he takes care of himself, he works hard, he loves the game and he tries to get better all the time. That’s what it takes. You see a lot of guys at that age and even younger, kind of shut off to loving the game and he loves the game and it’s great to see.”