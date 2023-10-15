Bedard ready for 1st matchup against Matthews, Maple Leafs in Toronto

For his part, Bedard is stoked, not only by Matthews’ complimentary comments about his shots, but also for the chance to play in Toronto, which he considers one of the sport’s biggest stages.

“It’s great,” the 18-year-old said Sunday when informed of the praise sent his way by Matthews. “I mean, I feel like he’s kind of pioneered this certain shot. And he’s obviously got six (goals) in two (games) so he’s doing something right.

“Ever since he’s come into the League he’s someone I’ve loved to watch and looked up to. Just how he plays the game. The shot is obviously something everyone knows about, but just his complete game. How he is in his own end, how he is all around the ice, it’s pretty special. Because he has so many goals and is so good in the offensive zone, I think that maybe gets overlooked.

“He’s obviously one of the best in the League so I’m excited to go up against him.”

In doing that, Bedard can make some history of his own. According to NHL Stats, he can become the first Blackhawks player since Jonathan Toews (2007-08) to record a point in each of his first four NHL games. The last time a No. 1 pick with any team accomplished that feat was Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby and Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin (2005-06).

According to Matthews, what makes Bedard’s accomplishments even more impressive is the grueling season-opening schedule he and Chicago are dealing with to start the season, a run that has featured road games against Crosby and the Penguins, Brad Marchand and the Boston Bruins, and a Saturday Hockey Night in Canada date against the Montreal Canadiens. Chicago will finish up against Matthews and the Maple Leafs, followed by the finale versus Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.

“They certainly started him off on the all-circus tour here,” Matthews, himself a No. 1 overall pick (2016), said, breaking into a grin. “It’s a lot but I think in the end, you just want to play hockey. That’s what’s most important.

“Being around the guys and having fun playing in the NHL, that’s obviously every kid’s dream to do in hockey.”

Bedard couldn’t agree more.

“There’s been a lot of media and a lot of attention on it, but I’m just focused on playing hockey,” he said. “And, of course, I’ve just enjoyed the experience of it all. It’s been great.”

So, too, will be the chance to play against Maple Leafs rookie forward Fraser Minten. The two played minor hockey together in the Vancouver area and actually lived together for a few weeks in Toronto this past summer.

“He sent me a text congratulating me when I made the team, which was cool,” Minten said. “It’s nice. We grew up together; he’s a big part of my success. I’ve gotten a lot better playing with him for a couple of years. Getting to watch him, his work ethic is contagious. He helped me grow up a lot as a player and I’m thankful for his friendship right now.

“There was a buzz around him in Vancouver already when he was 11 or 12. He was playing a couple of years up. I played against him a couple of times and didn’t know how good he was. But he was dominating everybody. You never knew how good he was compared to the rest of the world who was out there, but locally he was the best player around for sure.”

Any advice for keeping Bedard in check?

“Give him as little space as possible because give him space and he’s a killer. So, keep the puck out of his hands for sure.”

Thus far, the opposition has not figured out how to do that.

At least not well enough to keep him off the scoresheet.