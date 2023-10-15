Makar ties game late in 3rd, Avalanche top Sharks in shootout

Alexandar Georgiev made 20 saves for the Avalanche (2-0-0), who won 5-2 against the Los Angeles Kings in their season opener on Wednesday.

Thomas Bordeleau scored his first NHL goal for the Sharks (0-1-1), and Mackenzie Blackwood made 50 saves in his debut for San Jose after he was acquired via trade on June 27 from the New Jersey Devils.

Bordeleau put San Jose ahead 1-0 at 8:42 of the first period when he tipped in a slap shot by Matt Benning. The Sharks selected Bordeleau No. 38 in the 2020 NHL Draft. He has eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 18 games.

Makar tied the game 1-1 at 18:34 of the third period with a shot through traffic.

Mikko Rantanen scored the lone goal in the shootout for the 2-1 final.

Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic exited the game with an undisclosed injury after the first period and did not return.