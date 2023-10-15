Latest News

NHL best saves 2023-24 season

Hoglander, Canucks win 2nd straight against Oilers

Stephenson has 3 points, Golden Knights defeat Ducks

Blues defeat Kraken in shootout for 1st win

Kings' Arvidsson may need back surgery

Zacha set for bigger Bruins role after unique upbringing helped him become pro

Nelson, Islanders recover to defeat Sabres in season opener

Monahan, Canadiens hold off Blackhawks

Van Riemsdyk scores twice, Bruins edge Predators

Vincent gets 1st win as NHL coach in Blue Jackets victory against Rangers

Matthews gets 2nd straight hat trick, Maple Leafs defeat Wild

DeBrincat scores twice, Red Wings defeat Lightning

Penguins score 4 unanswered in win over Flames 

Jonathan Quick welcomed back by Blue Jackets

Zach Werenski leaves Columbus season opener with knee injury

Karlsson's daughter meets Penguins mascot Iceburgh

United by Hockey Mobile Museum tour starts in Ottawa

NHL Buzz news and notes October 13

Makar ties game late in 3rd, Avalanche top Sharks in shootout

By Chelena Goldman
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SAN JOSE -- Cale Makar scored the game-tying goal with 1:26 left in the third period for the Colorado Avalanche in a 2-1 shootout win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Saturday.

Alexandar Georgiev made 20 saves for the Avalanche (2-0-0), who won 5-2 against the Los Angeles Kings in their season opener on Wednesday.

Thomas Bordeleau scored his first NHL goal for the Sharks (0-1-1), and Mackenzie Blackwood made 50 saves in his debut for San Jose after he was acquired via trade on June 27 from the New Jersey Devils.

Bordeleau put San Jose ahead 1-0 at 8:42 of the first period when he tipped in a slap shot by Matt Benning. The Sharks selected Bordeleau No. 38 in the 2020 NHL Draft. He has eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 18 games.

Makar tied the game 1-1 at 18:34 of the third period with a shot through traffic.

Mikko Rantanen scored the lone goal in the shootout for the 2-1 final.

Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic exited the game with an undisclosed injury after the first period and did not return.