Keller’s confidence soaring entering Coyotes’ preseason opener in Australia

He found a dog, despite being on crutches and unable to take it for walks, which was born on Feb. 2, 2022. It was named Lucky.



But, after all that, after all the texts to his mom, after all the rehab, after the limp that held fast long after it should have, there was still so much that was unknown heading into 2022-23.



None of it mattered. Keller responded with those 86 points (37 goals, 49 assists), besting his previous NHL career high -- which came in his rookie season in 2017-18 -- by 21 points. He played all 82 games.



He announced that the injury would not hold him back. Could not hold him back.



“With Clayton, he got injured [last year], it was a brutal injury and to see how hard he had to fight to come back and become a better player, not miss a game,” general manager Bill Armstrong said. “I was so inspired by that.”



* * * *



That has always been who Keller is, a ball of desire and energy and swagger. It’s the player Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk saw when they were playing together in St. Louis growing up.



“He was probably the best youth hockey player at that time,” Tkachuk said. “He was a stud. Still is.”



Even when Keller was smaller than each and every player he played against, even when he was playing up a year, against players who were “twice his size,” as Tkachuk put it, Keller was never cowed, never intimidated. He always believed he could do it, against the disbelievers, against the odds.



It’s the same way he’s come back now, as he aims to place his name among the best in the game.



To that end, Keller has grown over the past few seasons, grown from the kid he was when he entered the League at 18, to gain the confidence and sense of self he has now, to find his place in the dressing room, his place on the ice, his place in the game of hockey.



“I think last year was the first time I saw him be comfortable, like I am the leader,” his father, Bryan Keller said. “Like before, the year before and beyond that he didn’t feel like it was his (team). … I don’t think he felt comfortable, like I’m that guy, I’m 23 years old.



“But this last year, I think working through that adversity, the injury, matured him a lot. It made him tougher. He got into last year and I just sensed his presence on the bench, in interviews, like he was comfortable. Without saying it, I’m the leader of this team.”



The growth is there. The development is there. The understanding of who he is and what it takes, where he’s been and where he’s going, is there.



“He’s way more mature than he was,” Tourigny said. “He’s a much better leader. He’s a much more complete player on both sides of the puck and he’s hungry, he’s always hungry. He has a desire to be dominant. He said, ‘OK, now it’s the beginning, now I want to get better.’ That’s what you want from your leader. He wants more, he’s hungry, so it’s exciting.”



Tkachuk, like many others, believes 100 points is within Keller’s grasp. With better talent around him, whether that’s the newly signed veterans that the Coyotes brought in this offseason or the newly signed rookies starting to crop up on the roster, it will only increase the chances that Keller can prove himself – and everyone else – right.



“Just being around him, Kells is a competitor,” Armstrong said. “The greatest thing that people don’t know about him is that this guy lives and breathes hockey. He’s on the ice all summer working on a shot. He’s doing all the little things.



“He’s one of our best players and he might be the best Coyote ever, in the end.”



NHL.com staff writer Tracey Myers and NHL.com independent correspondent Alan Robinson contributed to this report.