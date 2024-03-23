CHL notebook: Sabres prospect Savoie putting up big numbers in busy season

Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League.
Matt Savoie has played for five teams at four different levels of hockey this season. But through all the moving and traveling and different jerseys, there have been two constants.
Lots of fun and lots of points.
"It's been pretty chaotic right from the start of September in training camp," the Buffalo Sabres forward prospect said. "But it's been a lot of fun being on a lot of different teams this year and playing with different guys and getting to learn from them. I've had a blast moving from team to team and bouncing around. It's been great."
His latest stop, Moose Jaw of the WHL, is reaping most of the benefits. Savoie was traded there by Wenatchee on Jan. 4 and has 43 points (18 goals, 25 assists) in 22 games with his latest team. He has a point in 21 of those games, including 31 points (14 goals, 17 assists) during a 15-game point streak.
For the season, the 20-year-old has 67 points (29 goals, 38 assists) in 33 games, and his average of 2.03 points per game leads the league.
But more than the number of points, the Sabres have been impressed with how Savoie, the No. 9 pick of the 2022 NHL Draft, has been generating them.
"What I see is an evolution in his game," Buffalo director of player development Adam Mair said. "Not that he hasn't done this before, but it's coming natural to him, just playing in all areas of the rink and still being able to find offensive opportunities. Also the way that he approaches those offensive opportunities -- he's able to lurk in the holes or gravitate to soft areas on the ice. The offense is coming more instinctually and from a hockey sense base than it is from his skill and speed and work ethic.
"I think that's a nice evolution for him. He's learning how to play the game and slow things down and manipulate plays and add deception. He's used his mind to create offense, not just his physical attributes.
"That's something that when he turns pro and everyone's a little faster and a little stronger, and you maybe don't have that advantage, you're really happy to see that he's able to produce in that way too. I think that just speaks to what he's going to be able to do ... once he gets comfortable and acclimated to the pace of the [professional] game."