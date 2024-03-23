CHL notebook: Sabres prospect Savoie putting up big numbers in busy season

Savoie already has shown he can keep up with the pace at the next level. He had five points (two goals, three assists) in six games with Rochester of the American Hockey League during a conditioning loan after sustaining an upper-body injury during a rookie tournament in September. That earned him the chance to make his NHL debut, playing 3:55 in a 3-2 win against the Minnesota Wild on Nov. 10.

"That was a huge experience for me," Savoie said of his time in the AHL. "It was definitely a step, getting thrown right into pro hockey in my first season. I thought it was a good experience. I was getting some good minutes, getting to learn what it takes to compete at that level, and just try to contribute.

"The two weeks I was there, I learned a lot from the coaching staff and they did a great job just welcoming me and helping me feel comfortable with the systems and the guys around me. Getting that first taste of pro hockey was really cool and I took a lot away from it."

He was returned to the WHL the day after his first NHL game. But rather than be disappointed, Savoie saw it as a positive.

"It wasn't a terrible thing for me to get sent back down to junior for one more year and really fine-tune some things in my game that need working on, that need to get a little bit better for the pro level," he said. "I think it's a good developmental level to work on those things."

Those things have included a focus on holding onto the puck more to make plays in the offensive zone, whether that's been at center in the WHL, or playing on the wing for Canada at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, where he had one assist and nine shots on goal in four games.

"Puck possession in the NHL is such a big part of the game," he said. "And you want to have the puck on your stick as much as possible and have the other team chasing. Not giving the puck up easily, being able to shake defenders off and win those 1-on-1 corner battles I think has really elevated my game this year. And in talking to the staff in Buffalo and Rochester on things they want me to work on, just continuing to play fast and using my speed to challenge guys 1-on-1 and attacking the net."

For now, Savoie is focused on helping Moose Jaw during the WHL playoffs, which begin Friday. But he said he sees a real shot at making the Sabres the only team he plays for next season.

"I think just the experiences I got at the start of this year," he said, "being around [the Sabres] for three or so months and then getting the experience in Rochester with their players and their coaching staff, it was huge for me just to get the comfortability up and be more familiar walking into the rink every day. I think my approach to next year's training camp will be similar but different in the sense that I feel more comfortable and I know what to expect a little bit more."

Mair said he also believes it's possible for Savoie to make the jump to the NHL. The Buffalo roster has an average age of 25, including 18-year-old forward Zach Benson, Savoie's junior teammate the previous two seasons, showing management's willingness to give youthful players an opportunity.

"We're really excited at what he's done this year," Mair said of Benson, who has 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists) in 60 games with the Sabres. "Kevyn [Adams, general manager] and the management group and Donny [Granato, coach], they're not afraid to play young players and put them in situations to succeed in Buffalo. And if they feel that Matt can help them win next year then definitely he's going to be a player that plays there. ... Matt's capable of showing that he can do that."