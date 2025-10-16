Hurricanes at Ducks projected lineups

HURRICANES (3-0-0) at DUCKS (2-1-0)
10 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Victory+, KCOP-13
Hurricanes projected lineup
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake
William Carrier -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook
Taylor Hall -- Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson
K'Andre Miller -- Sean Walker
Alexander Nikishin -- Shayne Gostisbehere
Mike Reilly -- Jalen Chatfield
Frederik Andersen
Brandon Bussi
Scratched: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Charles Alexis Legault
Injured: Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), Jaccob Slavin (lower body)
Ducks projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn
Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke
Frank Vatrano -- Mikael Granlund -- Troy Terry
Ross Johnston -- Ryan Poehling -- Nikita Nesterenko
Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas
Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson
Lukas Dostal
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Sam Colangelo
Injured: Jansen Harkins (upper body), Ryan Strome (upper body)
Status report
The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate. ... Kochetkov, a goalie, has not played this season and will be unavailable for at least two more games. ... Terry missed the morning skate for personal reasons, but is expected to play. ... Sennecke took a maintenance day Wednesday, but returned for the morning skate Thursday and will play.