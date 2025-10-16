Hurricanes at Ducks projected lineups

HURRICANES (3-0-0) at DUCKS (2-1-0)

10 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Victory+, KCOP-13

Hurricanes projected lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

William Carrier -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook

Taylor Hall -- Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson

K'Andre Miller -- Sean Walker

Alexander Nikishin -- Shayne Gostisbehere

Mike Reilly -- Jalen Chatfield

Frederik Andersen

Brandon Bussi

Scratched: Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Charles Alexis Legault

Injured: Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), Jaccob Slavin (lower body)

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn

Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke

Frank Vatrano -- Mikael Granlund -- Troy Terry

Ross Johnston -- Ryan Poehling -- Nikita Nesterenko

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson

Lukas Dostal

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Sam Colangelo

Injured: Jansen Harkins (upper body), Ryan Strome (upper body)

Status report

The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate. ... Kochetkov, a goalie, has not played this season and will be unavailable for at least two more games. ... Terry missed the morning skate for personal reasons, but is expected to play. ... Sennecke took a maintenance day Wednesday, but returned for the morning skate Thursday and will play.