Beck ready to take on sudden leadership role for Canada at 2024 World Juniors

OAKVILLE, Ontario -- Owen Beck never expected to be viewed as a seasoned veteran for Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championship.

But that is where the 19-year-old forward prospect for the Montreal Canadiens finds himself. He is the only player at selection camp returning from the 2023 gold-medal winning team.

"It's a weird feeling," Beck said. "Last year's team was pretty special and I was lucky enough to be a part of that for the medal round. I'm just hoping to be able to bring that experience to the team this year."

Canada opens the 2024 World Juniors against Finland at Scandinavium in Gothenburg, Sweden, on Dec. 26. It hoped more players from 2023 would return, but eligible ones including Shane Wright (Seattle Kraken), Connor Bedard (Chicago Blackhawks), Adam Fantilli (Columbus Blue Jackets) and Kevin Korchinski (Chicago Blackhawks) were not made available by their NHL teams. Matthew Poitras, a 19-year-old forward who did not play last year and would be eligible, was not released by the Boston Bruins.

Suddenly, Beck has been thrust into a leadership position.

"Anybody at this stage who has been at the camp is obviously leaned on fairly heavily," Beck said. "It's always good to be able to help guys out however you can. My first year I was a little nervous, definitely walking on eggshells, and it's definitely a little bit easier and more comfortable this year knowing what's going on and knowing where to be. If I can help guys out, that's what I want to do."

Easton Cowan, an 18-year-old forward chosen by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round (No. 28) of the 2023 NHL Draft, has gone to Beck for advice during his first World Junior camp. Cowan played for London against Beck and Peterborough in the 2023 Ontario Hockey League final, losing the best-of-7 series 4-2.

"He's a great player," Cowan said. "He's got a championship ring in the OHL and I don't, so you listen to him. He's a winner and you just lean on him for some advice."

Tristan Luneau, a 19-year-old defenseman and second-round pick (No. 53) of the Anaheim Ducks in the 2022 NHL Draft, leads all selection camp attendees in NHL experience with seven games (one goal, two assists) this season.

"I went to him and asked him what it was like on game days and practice days," Luneau said, "and if you get a lot of time off or if you are always doing back-to-back activities and also on the ice, what the tournament was like."

Beck realizes he has come a long way in just a calendar year. Invited to selection camp in 2022, he did not earn a roster spot to start the tournament but an injury to Chicago Blackhawks forward prospect Colton Dach in Canada's final round-robin game against Sweden opened the door.

"I was just with some of my teammates in junior having a little get together and watching the game and enjoying our new year's," Beck said. "I got a phone call out of the blue and it ended up being James Boyd from the management group to bring me down to Halifax."

Beck had one assist in three games.

"It was an honor just to be at camp itself but obviously the goal was to make the team, so it was a bit of a disappointment that didn't end up happening," Beck said. "But as soon as I got that call on New Year's Eve, I was obviously more than willing to jump in and help out the team any way I could. It was definitely a rollercoaster but such a special memory."

Less than a month later, Beck, Montreal's second-round pick (No. 33) in 2022, made his NHL debut. He was minus-1 with a blocked shot while playing 9:48 of a 5-0 loss at the Ottawa Senators on Jan. 28, and said that experience and another NHL training camp allowed him to elevate his game this season with 30 points (16 goals, 14 assists) in 25 OHL games.

"You get to see what the day to day is like and learn from so many NHL vets who you are always watching on TV, which is really cool," Beck said. "It's a good experience to step into that lifestyle for a little bit and you learn so much playing with guys who are in the spot you want to be eventually. You learn so much from that and take that experience and can apply it to when you are in junior."

"I'm bigger, faster, stronger (than last season) and I think I've been able to take a bit of a step offensively. Being able to make reads that open the play up and I'm a little more comfortable with the puck and making plays. I really think just everything in general has taken a step for me."