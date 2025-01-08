Yvonne Fry honored as Lightning Community Hero

TAMPA, FL – The Tampa Bay Lightning honored Yvonne Fry as the Lightning Community Hero this evening during the first period of tonight’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes. Fry, who received a $50,000 donation from the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Hero program, presented by Jabil, will donate the money to Workforce Development Partners.

Over the years, Fry has dedicated herself to addressing the systemic challenges that contribute to poverty, hunger, transportation barriers, violence, and the lack of affordable housing. As the founder and CEO of Workforce Development Partners, a nonprofit organization that prepares and connects students to jobs and training opportunities, Fry has been instrumental in creating opportunities for students that wouldn’t otherwise be available to them. This past school year alone, 7,277 students gained career insights into 16 different industries during Business Panels, 2,180 students connected with 72 businesses and nine training partners at 179 Business Tour stops, and2,004 students began the hiring process with 271 hiring and training partners.

The funds from tonight’s grant will be used to support the mission of Workforce Development Partners. Specifically, the funds will be used to support a new Community Toolkit with videos and written work components that connect students and families with local resources. It will enable the organization to create additional lessons and expand their reach even further to the 37 Hillsborough County Public High Schools for counselors and teachers to be more informed for their students.

Fry became the 609th Lightning Community Hero since the Vinik Family introduced the Lightning Community Hero program in 2011-12 with a $10 million, five-season commitment to the Tampa Bay community. Through tonight’s game, in total, the Lightning Foundation has granted $32.82 million to over 760 unique nonprofits in the Greater Tampa Bay area. During the summer of 2021, the Vinik Family announced that the Community Hero program would continue its commitment with an additional $10 million through the 2025-26 season. Upon joining the ownership group of the Tampa Bay Lightning in October 2024, Doug Ostrover, Marc Lipschultz, and their families have teamed up with the Vinik Family to contribute to the program and ensure its continued success and lasting impact across the Tampa Bay community.