VSG, Tampa Bay Lightning Announce the appointment of Chris Overholt as Chief Commercial Officer

TAMPA BAY – Vinik Sports Group (VSG) and the Tampa Bay Lightning have hired industry veteran Chris Overholt as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman Steve Griggs announced. Overholt, a seasoned professional with 30 years of experience in the sports and entertainment industry, will bring his extensive business and partnership expertise to lead VSG's commercial endeavors.

In his capacity as Chief Commercial Officer, Overholt will report directly to the CEO and become a vital member of the executive leadership team at VSG. His responsibilities will include overseeing all aspects of the company's marketing and sales teams with a focus on developing, designing, and implementing VSG's commercial strategy to strengthen relationships, drive sales and increase revenue.

"Chris's wealth of experience and proven track record in the sports and entertainment industry make him an ideal fit for the role of Chief Commercial Officer," said Griggs. "We are thrilled to welcome him to the VSG and Lightning family, and believe his leadership will play a crucial role in driving our commercial strategy to new heights."

"I am honored to join Vinik Sports Group and the Tampa Bay Lightning, organizations known for their commitment to community, excellence, and strong values," said Overholt. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to contribute to the growth and success of the VSG and Lightning brands."

In his most recent role, Overholt led the Global Partnerships Division for Madison Square Garden (MSG), overseeing sponsorship marketing, sales and service for iconic entities such as the New York Knicks, the New York Rangers, Madison Square Garden and more. He also played a pivotal role in global sales for the newly launched Sphere in Las Vegas.

Prior to MSG, Overholt served as the founding CEO/Partner of OverActive Media Group (OAM), a Toronto-based organization recognized for its diverse and influential presence in sports, media and entertainment.

Between 2010-2018, Overholt also served as Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC). In that role he drove unprecedented growth in commercial operations while overseeing a broad scope of operations and collaborating closely with Canada's National Sports Federations to foster the development of aspiring Olympians.

During his 30 years in business, Overholt has played a key role in the marketing, branding and business strategies for some of North America’s top sports franchises. This includes notable contributions to the success of the Miami Dolphins, Florida Panthers and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE), where he achieved industry-leading results for both the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Toronto Raptors.

Overholt holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Western Ontario and graduated from the Harvard Business School Executive General Managers Program in 2001.

About Vinik Sports Group

Vinik Sports Group (VSG) is an entity established by Jeff Vinik to manage the three-time Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning (2004, 2020, 2021) of the National Hockey League and hold the leasehold rights to AMALIE Arena, the 19,092-seat downtown Tampa home in which the team plays its games. The venue opened in 1996 and became AMALIE Arena in September 2014 when the family-owned, Tampa Bay-based AMALIE Oil Company elected to partner with Vinik and the Lightning. Since his purchase in 2010, Vinik has led a complete brand and business transformation of the Lightning and the arena, featuring a mostly private $85+ million-dollar renovation of the publicly owned facility. In addition to owning the Lightning and managing AMALIE Arena, Vinik Sports Group through TBSE, now manages the Yuengling Center on the campus at the University of South Florida, while also managing multi-media rights for USF Athletics.