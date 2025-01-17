Two Minutes for Suiting: Winter '25 Line

The Lightning player arrival guide to the season's best style

two minutes winter header
By Thompson Brandes
@ThompsonBrandes TampaBayLightning.com

Welcome back to Two Minutes for Suiting, a sartorial spotlight on our favorite Lightning player arrivals of the moment. Two Minutes indulges in gusto, class and guys who like to get down. It’s inspiration for your next jubilee, entertainment for the inevitably online. But more than anything, Two Minutes is another fine excuse to talk about the Bolts for a moment. This week, we admire the Lightning’s penchant for stellar knit caps and standout topcoats.

eyssimont suiting inline

Mikey Eyssimont goes leading man

There’s no working around the importance of a surefire, corner-office coat this time of year. So if you're in the market or simpy looking to up your outerwear game, look no further than this photograph. Eyssimont’s slicked back topcoat-to-mustache combo is giving Tom Holland in ten years. “Couple pints” vibes. Ready for blockbuster status and a rock-solid hockey arrival fit when the temps drop.

geekie suiting inline

Conor Geekie’s iced coffee touches iconic

To be clear, Geekie is going off with or without the coffee here. That’s a top-level beanie and a brood that says maybe the heat’s a little too hot for the bank heist I had planned today. Luckily, Geeks poured just the right amount of cream in his pick-me-up to add a remarkable mocha pop to this entire frame’s color palette. Put this iced coffee in the Drinks-on-Film Hall of Fame, just behind Pulp Fiction’s $5 milkshake.

vasy suiting inline

“Do you know how we keep warm in Russia?”

They wear turtlenecks. Andrei Vasilevskiy’s is gorgeous. And it also happens to look like the coziest turtleneck I’ve ever seen in my life. Gotta be cashmere—hasn’t itched the neck in years. Vasy tops it off with an off-tone toboggan to keep the mane warm, because it's only the finest of threads for the Big Cat.

paul n glenn inline

HBO releases first stills from True Detective Season 5

When Luke Glendening and Nick Paul take their topcoats off, their topcoats head to a smoky bar and order a couple Jamesons, neat. The fellas here are looking like the bad men who keep the other bad men from the door—contemplating the moment in the garden. Time is a flat circle, and in it, Pauly and Glenny are a perpetual masterclass of dead-winter cold fits.

