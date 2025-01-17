Two Minutes for Suiting: Winter '25 Line

Welcome back to Two Minutes for Suiting, a sartorial spotlight on our favorite Lightning player arrivals of the moment. Two Minutes indulges in gusto, class and guys who like to get down. It’s inspiration for your next jubilee, entertainment for the inevitably online. But more than anything, Two Minutes is another fine excuse to talk about the Bolts for a moment. This week, we admire the Lightning’s penchant for stellar knit caps and standout topcoats.