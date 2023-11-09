Just as the sun arrives in the east, the Tampa Bay Lightning arrive to hockey games in really good-looking suits.

Suits made of fine wool, cotton, linen and tweed.

Alluring fabrics that strike our attention, so much so that we’re about to write several hundred words on them on TampaBayLightning.com.

Welcome to Two Minutes for Suiting, a formalistic spotlight on our five favorite player arrivals of the month. Two Minutes favors gusto, class and guys who like to get down. It’s inspiration for your next jubilee, entertainment for the inevitably online.

But more than anything, Two Minutes is just another fine excuse to talk about our Bolts for a few minutes. Now unbutton that bottom button and let’s get on with it.

Victor Hedman