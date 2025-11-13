Two Minutes for Suiting: The Bolts enter a new era of NHL style

Welcome back to Two Minutes for Suiting, a sartorial spotlight on our favorite Lightning player arrivals of the moment.

Two Minutes indulges in gusto, class and guys who like to get down. It’s inspiration for your next jubilee, entertainment for the inevitably online. But more than anything, Two Minutes is another fine reason to talk about the Bolts.

This season, the NHL is finally venturing into its “tunnel walk” era after scrapping its suits-only dress code. Players are allowed to dress a little more freely according to a revision in the new CBA. And as a result, the Lightning’s player arrivals have taken on a new, wider spectrum of style.

Today we’re taking an early look at the returns. Some guys are still wearing great suits, others fantastically not so. Let’s talk about the best of them.