The Lightning Opening Night Pregame Guide

Bolts hockey is back. Here’s everything to look forward to prior to Thursday night’s puck drop on the 2025-26 season.

bluecarpet
By Thompson Brandes
TampaBayLightning.com

When the walls and buildings are lined with blue and the temps drop below 85, it can only mean one thing around the bay.

Hockey season is back.

The Lightning are once again in the mix as one of the most talented teams in the NHL. And the boys kick off their 2025-26 season against the Ottawa Senators at Benchmark International Arena Thursday night.

The Lightning’s opening night celebration is loaded with festivities and food and drink specials throughout Ford Thunder Alley and Water Street. Here’s everything you can expect leading up to Thursday’s 7 p.m. puck drop.

Player Blue Carpet Walk

The Bolts will arrive to their season opener Hollywood premiere-style from 3:45 to 4:30 pm in Ford Thunder Alley. So if handsome, star athletes dressed in finely tailored suits is your thing, the Blue Carpet Walk is a can’t-miss. There will also be stars of Lightning past walking the carpet this year, including more than a few Stanley Cup champions to be on the lookout for.

Pregame Lightning Happy Hour

Picture this:

You’re standing in Ford Thunder Alley, gazing up at the beautiful new signage on Benchmark International Arena. It’s an hour and a half from puck drop and you’ve got time to kill. You look into your wallet and see that $5 bill that’s been sitting there for ten weeks because nothing costs $5 anymore. Nothing except for the delicious smelling burgers grilling nearby, where you can walk over, slap that $5 on the table and walk away with a burger or dog, chips and a drink.

Nearby, the Kids Zone will also be rocking in the plaza with face painters, balloon twisters and caricature artists on hand (you gotta play the hits). And for those in the market for new Bolts merch, the Tampa Bay Sports Store will open at 12 p.m. sharp with new collection drops for the 2025-26 season.

The happy hour is 5 – 7 p.m. and includes the following specials:

$2.50 waters, sodas
$5.00 beers and seltzers
$5.00 combo meal: Burger or Hotdog w/ Chips and a drink
$8.00 combo meal: Pizza and a drink

saints of saturn inline

Saints of Saturn live from Ford Thunder Alley Stage

Tampa band Saints of Saturn is known for bringing their vintage 70s and 90s hard rock and roll to venues like Ybor City’s Crowbar. On Thursday, they’ll take the renowned Ford Thunder Alley stage from 5 to 7 pm. The band is fresh off recording an EP with producer David Bendeth (Paramore, The Warning, Bring Me the Horizon) up at Peter Frampton’s Nashville studio and in New Jersey. Opening night could be a chance to hear some great music before it goes big.

Scripps Live Broadcast from Ford Thunder Alley

Consider it a Lightning hockey version of College Gameday. Fans of Pat Maroon will be psyched, as the Big Rig continues his foray into big puck media alongside Paul Kennedy as studio host, Dave Andreychuk, Braydon Coburn, Adam Hall and Ryan Malone.

thunderita

Behold, the Thunderita

The Lightning’s signature cocktail of the 2025-26 season—available everywhere throughout Benchmark International Arena—is the Casamigos Thunderita. The Bolts-themed marg features fresh squeezed lime juice, Casamigos Tequila Blanco, Cointreau and Ripe Blue Lemon Sour. A fine beverage to have in hand as the Lightning’s Stanley-winning game presentation team fires up a theatrical introduction to a new season, if we do say so.

News Feed

Hulking size, untapped offense and iced lattes: Curtis Douglas joins the Lightning

How to watch the Lightning for the 2025-26 season: TV channel, streaming info and more

Lightning claim forward Curtis Douglas off waivers

Lightning wrap up preseason with fierce contest in Sunrise

Lightning recall six skaters, assign G Brandon Halverson to AHL Syracuse

The FourCheck: The countdown, goalies galore and more games for James

Third period key as Bolts beat Panthers in physical preseason game

Lightning claim goaltender Pheonix Copley off waivers

Faceoffs a focus through Jack Finley’s fight for NHL job with Lightning

Lightning reduce training camp roster by seven

Quick goals seal win over Panthers in Orlando

Lightning recall forward Scott Sabourin from AHL Syracuse

Lightning reduce training camp roster by 22

Power play strong, Lightning boast best preseason start in a decade

First impressions, figure skating and Italy Olympics? Meet Wojciech Stachowiak

Stachowiak, Girgensons lead Bolts in Friday preseason scorefest

Gourde mentoring Pelletier through first Lightning look

Geekie not taking anything for granted in year two with Bolts organization