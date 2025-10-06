How to watch the Lightning for the 2025-26 season: TV channel, streaming info and more

The Lightning kick off the 2025-26 regular season Thursday night with a matchup against the Ottawa Senators at Benchmark International Arena.

If you plan on catching the opener from home, though, we’re here to give you the rundown on every possible way to watch the Bolts throughout the regular season.

This season, the Lightning have teamed up with Scripps Sports to make Bolts broadcasts available to everyone across the Bay Area and beyond, making it more accessible than ever. Fans will have a number of ways to watch, including free over-the-air (with an HD antenna) as well as on cable and satellite. Or a digital streaming subscription on the Tampa Bay Lightning app. Here’s a further breakdown of how the local market can tune into Bolts games going forward.