The best Bolts merch to grab at the Lightning’s 1st of the Month online sale

News Feed

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Jonas Johansson named NHL's Second Star of the Week

Johansson named NHL's Second Star of the Week
Nuts & Bolts: Homestand wraps up against the Seattle Kraken

Nuts & Bolts: Homestand wraps up against the Kraken
The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning get second-straight shutout victory against the San Jose Sharks

The Backcheck: Lightning get second-straight shutout against the Sharks
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Tampa Bay Lightning 6, San Jose Sharks 0

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 6, Sharks 0
Recap: Tampa Bay Lightning 6, San Jose Sharks 0

Recap: Lightning 6, Sharks 0
JAMIELYNN MONTE HONORED AS LIGHTNING COMMUNITY HERO 

JamieLynn Monte honored as Lightning Community Hero
Nuts & Bolts: Going for a second-straight win on home ice

Nuts & Bolts: Going for a second-straight win on home ice
The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning defeat the Carolina Hurricanes in shutout win

The Backcheck: Lightning defeat the Hurricanes in shutout win
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Tampa Bay Lightning 3, Carolina Hurricanes 0

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 3, Hurricanes 0
Recap: Tampa Bay Lightning 3, Carolina Hurricanes 0

Recap: Lightning 3, Hurricanes 0
Freddy Barton honored as Lightning Community Hero

Freddy Barton honored as Lightning Community Hero
Nuts & Bolts: Carolina Hurricanes up next on the homestand

Nuts & Bolts: Carolina up next on the homestand
The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning suffer overtime loss to Toronto Maple Leafs

The Backcheck: Lightning suffer overtime loss to Toronto
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Toronto Maple Leafs 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 3 - OT

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Maple Leafs 4, Lightning 3 - OT
Recap: Toronto Maple Leafs 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 3 - OT

Recap: Maple Leafs 4, Lightning 3 - OT
Davisha Earley honored as Lightning Community Hero

Davisha Earley honored as Lightning Community Hero
Nuts & Bolts: Toronto Maple Leafs in town for a playoff rematch

Nuts & Bolts: Leafs in town for a playoff rematch
The Backcheck: Tampa bay Lightning defeat Vancouver Canucks to open homestand

The Backcheck: Bolts defeat Vancouver to open homestand

The best Bolts merch to grab at the Lightning’s 1st of the Month online sale

A bang-for-your-buck list to becoming a smarter, sleeker sports fan in 3-7 business days.

sergachev forge hed 10.30.23
By Thompson Brandes
@ThompsonBrandes TampaBayLightning.com

As a new hockey season arrives, so, too, does a new lineup of Bolts gear from the Merch Gods over at Tampa Bay Sports.

And to make matters even better, they’re throwing an online-only "1st of the Month" sale in which almost all their Lightning gear is an impossible 35% off on Wednesday. We want to see you in your Lightning’s finest, but we also understand that’s a lot of online shopping to comb through for an average November 1.

So we thought we’d throw some things together for you. From locker room tees to half-zip hoodies, consider this a bang-for-your-buck list to becoming a smarter, sleeker sports fan in 3-7 business days.  

To get started, both new and returning customers must create a new account on the new-look Tampa Bay Sports website to access the sale. Once logged in, you will see the 35% off pricing. Items on sale will have a 35% OFF tag next to them. Select items, including jerseys and brands like lululemon and Peter Millar, are not eligible for the discount.

Now, on to the goods.

erin andrews crop inline

Tampa Bay Lightning WEAR by Erin Andrews Tie Front Tee, $44.99 $29.24

It’s every broadcaster’s favorite crop top.

HOODIE inline 1920 1080

Tampa Bay Lightning WEAR by Erin Andrews Full Zip Hoodie, $89.99 $58.49

The celebrity apparel line good enough for Taylor Swift is almost certainly good enough for you.

jeannot inline blue hoodie

Men's Tampa Bay Lightning adidas Color Block Full Zip Jacket, $109.99 $71.49

Tanner Jeannot’s favorite hoodie to throw on after a fight right now.

locker room inline 1920

Tampa Bay Lightning Authentic Pro Locker Room White Tech Tee, $54.99 $35.74

Worn by the Bolts themselves in the Lightning locker room, it’s the absolute best shirt for being confused for a professional hockey player.

travis pullover inline 1920 1080

Women's Tampa Bay Lightning TravisMathew Cloud Half-Zip Pullover, $169.99 $110.49

You can hit the game in your half-zip, go camping in your half-zip, grocery shop in your half-zip. You can do whatever you want. It’s your half-zip.

travis polo inline 1920 1080

Men's Tampa Bay Lightning TravisMathew Heather Light Blue Zinna Polo, $99.99 $64.99

No nonsense, no fuss. Sometimes the basics are the most handsome. Now watch this drive.

band tee inline 1920 1080

Tampa Bay Lightning Sportiqe Asterisk Band Tee, $34.99 $22.74

The Bolts’ band tees are inspired by two things: classic rock albums and the softest fabric you’re ever felt.

white club hat inline 1920 1080

Tampa Bay Lightning '47 White Adjustable Shoulder Patch Logo Clean Up Hat, $29.99 $19.49

Always pops in a sea of home crowd blues.

flame hat inline 1920 1080

Tampa Bay Lightning New Era Reverse Retro 9Twenty Adjustable "Flame" Hat, $19.99 $12.99

Many of the Reverse Retro merch is already on sale, leading to a fantastic double-clearance situation for this New Era “flames” dad hat.

dog bone inline 1920 1080

Tampa Bay Lightning Little Earth Tug Bone Pet Toy, $12.99 $8.44

For your good pup’s big feelings when you finally get home from work each day.

shot glass inline 1920 1080

Tampa Bay Lightning 30th Anniversary Frosted 2oz Shot Glass, $5.99 $3.89

A no-brainer heist of an add-on to any purchase you might make.