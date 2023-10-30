The best Bolts merch to grab at the Lightning’s 1st of the Month online sale

As a new hockey season arrives, so, too, does a new lineup of Bolts gear from the Merch Gods over at Tampa Bay Sports.

And to make matters even better, they’re throwing an online-only "1st of the Month" sale in which almost all their Lightning gear is an impossible 35% off on Wednesday. We want to see you in your Lightning’s finest, but we also understand that’s a lot of online shopping to comb through for an average November 1.

So we thought we’d throw some things together for you. From locker room tees to half-zip hoodies, consider this a bang-for-your-buck list to becoming a smarter, sleeker sports fan in 3-7 business days.

To get started, both new and returning customers must create a new account on the new-look Tampa Bay Sports website to access the sale. Once logged in, you will see the 35% off pricing. Items on sale will have a 35% OFF tag next to them. Select items, including jerseys and brands like lululemon and Peter Millar, are not eligible for the discount.

Now, on to the goods.