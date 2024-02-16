The Backcheck: Bolts overcome Avs in third jersey debut

Beat writer Chris Krenn recaps Thursday's victory over Colorado

By Chris Krenn
By Chris Krenn

The Tampa Bay Lightning returned to AMALIE Arena for the first time since the NHL All-Star break and picked up right where they left off, defeating the Colorado Avalanche 6-3 for an eighth-consecutive win on home ice.

Highlighted by the battle between the top two scorers in the NHL, Nikita Kucherov and Nathan MacKinnon battled it out with Kucherov walking away with the win and one more point than MacKinnon, who finished the night with two assists to Kucherov’s two goal, one assist effort.

The Avalanche, entering the contest with a 20-4-4 record when scoring first, got the first goal of the game off the stick of Bowen Byram to take the 1-0 lead with 4:52 remaining in the opening frame. Shortly after the Lightning killed off an interference penalty assessed to Haydn Fleury, Byram jumped up into the rush and got away with a holding penalty on Brandon Hagel when he grabbed the Bolts forward as both players were skating through the neutral zone. Using that grab to his advantage, Byram beat Hagel to the back door and tapped in a pass from Mikko Rantanen to give Colorado the 1-0 lead.

The Lightning got a fortunate bounce just 2:10 later and evened the score at 1-1 with Brayden Point netting his 26th goal of the year.

TBL vs. COL | Brayden Point ties the game at one on a luck bounce off the boards

After Victor Hedman sent a pass up the ice to Kucherov, the All-Star winger dumped the puck into the offensive zone before it took a wild carom off the stanchion and flew straight into the slot. Racing towards the loose puck, Point got there just as Avalanche defenseman Sam Girard did before his clearing attempt bounced off Point and into the back of the net.

Pushing forward after the Point goal, Tampa Bay grabbed the 2-1 lead only 1:07 later with Kucherov recording his 35th goal of the season off a pass from Hagel.

TBL vs. COL | Nikita Kucherov grabs his 35th goal of the season off a pass from Brandon Hagel

With the Bolts applying relentless pressure in the Colorado zone, Kucherov stole the puck from Devon Toews and sent a backhand pass to Hagel at the right circle. Quickly pivoting and opening up for a return feed, Kucherov took a pass from Hagel and wired a shot past Justus Annunen to send the Lightning to the locker room with a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes.

As a tight-checking second period began to wind down, the Avalanche tied the game when Byram scored his second goal of the night with 4:57 remaining in the middle frame. After former Bolt Ross Colton fired a shot on Andrei Vasilevskiy, the puck appeared to be covered, but was sitting underneath the Lightning goaltender, allowing Byram to dash to the near post and jam the loose puck home to send the game to the third period in a 2-2 tie.

Following an interference penalty assessed to Kucherov 1:40 into the third, Colorado took its second lead of the night when Artturi Lehkonen redirected a shot from MacKinnon for his sixth goal of the campaign, putting the Avalanche up 3-2 with 16:20 remaining in regulation.

Showing great resolve, Tampa Bay got an immediate answer from Steven Stamkos when he got the game tied at 3-3 just 20 seconds after Lehkonen’s go-ahead goal.

TBL vs. COL | Steven Stamkos grabs a full-ice pass from Nikita Kucherov to tie the game at three

After Hedman blocked a shot from Byram that bounced out to Kucherov at the left circle in the defensive zone, Kucherov sent a stretch pass the length of the ice for Stamkos, who got behind everyone and dashed into the offensive zone on a breakaway. Settling the puck down, Stamkos lifted his leg and froze Annunen with a fake shot before making a move to the forehand and tucking the puck into the open cage to even the score with 16 minutes remaining in regulation.

Only 4:13 later, the top line struck again for the Lightning and made it a 4-3 game with 11:47 remaining in regulation. Following an offensive-zone faceoff win by Stamkos, the Bolts captain collected a loose puck near the Tampa Bay blue line and sent a backhand shot towards the net, where Point was in a battle at the top of the crease with Cale Makar. Winning the puck, Point sent a no-look, backhand feed to the backdoor for Kucherov, who calmly collected the puck off his skate and roofed the go-ahead goal for his third point of the night.

Suddenly protecting a one-goal lead in the third period, Tampa Bay defended hard and eventually ended the frame with a 16-9 shot advantage over Colorado.

The dagger came at the 19:28 mark when Anthony Cirelli found the back of the empty net with Annunen on the bench for an extra attacker. Nick Perbix added another empty-net goal on the ensuing faceoff to cap off the 6-3 win for the Lightning.

Andrei Vasilevskiy was sharp between the pipes once again, making 28 saves on 31 shots against for his seventh-straight win on home ice, improving to 19-11-0 on the season overall.

Tampa Bay now holds a 30-20-5 record, including a mark of 18-5-3 on home ice. The team will be back in action on Saturday with a 5:00 matchup against the Florida Panthers back at AMALIE Arena.

Bolts by the Numbers

- Nikita Kucherov recorded three points (2-1—3) and a +4 rating to extend his point streak to nine games (8-10— 18). Kucherov has posted a multi-point effort in six consecutive home games, tied with Steven Stamkos (2021-22) for the longest such run in franchise history. Kucherov has recorded 14 three-point efforts this season – three more than any other NHL skater. Kucherov surpassed Stamkos (13 GP in 2021-22) for sole possession of the second-most three-point games in a season by a Lightning skater all-time. Kucherov now trails only his own 18 three-point games in 2018-19. Kucherov has now recorded 46 career multi-goal games, tied with Vincent Lecavalier for the third-most in Lightning franchise history. Kucherov continues to lead the NHL with 93 points this season (36-57—93).

- Brandon Hagel picked up two assists and extended his career-long point streak to eight games (6-7—13).

- Steven Stamkos scored a goal and added one assist for his 13th multi-point game of the season. Now up to 50 points on the season (23-27—50), Stamkos has recorded 12 50-point seasons with the Lightning, passing Martin St. Louis (11) for the most in franchise history.

- Victor Hedman recorded one assist and finished the game with a +5 rating, the best of his career and just the 14th time that feat has been achieved in Lightning franchise history.

Bolts Quotes

- Jon Cooper: “There's a lot of exceptional players in this league and then there's the cream of the crop. You saw a whole group of them in that game tonight. Players clearly know when they're going against these guys, and I thought everybody showed well.”

- Brayden Point on big players leading the way: “We're out there to do that. Aside from Kuch, me and Stammer have been getting some looks, but haven't been able to put the puck in the net. It felt nice tonight to contribute and help the team in the way that we're supposed to.”

- Steven Stamkos on Nikita Kucherov: “He lets his game do the talking. Like we always mention all season long, we see the work that goes on behind the scenes. It's relentless. You go out in games, and you want to be one of the best or the best in the world, you've got to go out there and do it consistently. He's been the most consistent player this year for sure.”

- Stamkos: “The first couple games of that road trip weren't acceptable coming off the break. We knew that. We tightened up a little bit. I thought tonight was probably the best in terms of the defensive zone structure, especially against their top line, which is really dangerous. All in all, I thought that was a really good game. Good third period in a game that we needed to win.”

Steven Stamkos | Postgame vs Colorado Avalanche

Krenner’s Three Stars

1. Nikita Kucherov

2. Steven Stamkos

3. Brayden Point

Lightning Look Ahead

- Saturday, February 17 vs. Florida Panthers, 5 p.m. ET, AMALIE Arena

- Monday, February 19 vs. Ottawa Senators, 7 p.m. ET, AMALIE Arena

- Thursday, February 22 vs. Washington Capitals, 7 p.m. ET, AMALIE Arena

