The Backcheck: Lightning force second-straight overtime contest in loss to Jets

Going into the second period with some momentum, the Lightning thought they had the game tied up when Tanner Jeannot went hard to the net and jammed the puck past Connor Hellebuyck, but the goal was waved off and after the officials huddled together, it was deemed there was goaltender interference, keeping the score at 2-1.

But the Bolts kept their foot on the gas and scored the game-tying goal shortly after with Brayden Point netting his eighth goal of the year. Working relentlessly on the forecheck with Brandon Hagel, Point poked the puck to Hagel, who quickly put a pass right on Point’s tape near the bottom of the left circle. With virtually no angle to shoot, Point ripped a perfect shot short side, right over the blocker of Hellebuyck, and made it a 2-2 game with 13:47 left in the second period.

Neither team was able to find the back of the net in the third period, with the Jets outshooting the Lightning 8-4 over the final 20 minutes. Then, 1:39 into the extra frame, Neal Pionk found Adam Lowry open on the back door, allowing the Jets captain to win the game for Winnipeg with his third goal of the season.

Johansson made 29 saves on 32 shots against in the defeat. Tampa Bay moved to 9-6-5 on the season with a home record of 6-2-3.

Bolts by the Numbers

- The Lightning picked up five of six possible points during the three-game homestand.

- Steven Stamkos’ power-play goal was the 198th of his career, passing Jarome Iginla (197) to tie Brian Bellows (198) for the 20thmost in NHL history. Alex Ovechkin is the only active player with more (300).

- Stamkos has scored a goal in three straight games.

- Nikita Kucherov recorded the primary assist on the Stamkos goal and has points in four consecutive contests.

- Brayden Point scored his 59th goal since the start of last season, surpassing Leon Draisaitl for the fourth-most over that span. The only players with more are David Pastrnak (73), Connor McDavid (70) and Mikko Rantanen (66).

Bolts Quotes

- Steven Stamkos: “We spot a team a two-goal lead. We do a good job of coming back and getting a point, but it felt like a winnable game for our group in here. I thought we had some chances, but maybe falling victim to some untimely plays again. We're talking about it. We're trying to improve. I think we are. It's not going to happen in one night, but that's points in four straight games. It's just a little sour right now because I thought we should've got two points in that one.”

- Jon Cooper: “We're getting better as a team. I think when you have more confidence in yourself, your ability to come back heightens. In saying that, that means we're behind. And we've got to fix that. But I thought we deserved points out of the game. Like I said, just a small breakdown in overtime and a good team took advantage of it.”

- Steven Stamkos: “We have some confidence from coming back and winning some games and knowing that we've had success doing that, so that helps. But it's certainly not a recipe, so we want to cut that back a little bit. We were playing well, but you get down one and then they get a power-play goal and you're down two. But I thought we didn't put our tail between our legs. We took the pace of that game forward and ultimately tied it up.”

- Jon Cooper: “We're just getting better as a team and you want to see that in the group. It's unfortunate we lost some leads early in the season, but I think we're gaining some of those points back with the way we've rebounded. But if you're going to ask me at the quarter pole, 'Are we a better team today than we were on Opening Night?' I'd sit here and say, 'No doubt.'”

Krenner’s Three Stars

1. Josh Morrissey

2. Connor Hellebuyck

3. Adam Lowry

Lightning Look Ahead

Friday, November 24 at Carolina Hurricanes, 8 p.m. ET, PNC Arena

Monday, November 27 at Colorado Avalanche, 9 p.m. ET, Ball Arena

Tuesday, November 28 at Arizona Coyotes, 9 p.m. ET, Mullett Arena