The Backcheck: Lightning fall to red-hot Jets

The loss pushed Tampa Bay’s record to 18-16-5 this season with a road mark of 7-11-2. The Bolts are 5-5-0 in their last 10 contests.

Bolts by the Numbers

- Steven Stamkos opened the scoring with his 16th goal of the season and 202nd career power-play goal. With his goal, Stamkos tied Steve Yzerman for the 18th-most power-play goals in NHL history. Only five players in NHL history have scored more power-play goals with a single franchise than Stamkos.

- Victor Hedman picked up the primary assist on the power-play goal by Stamkos, as well as the power-play goal by Kucherov, and is up to 38 points on the year with five goals and 33 assists.

- Nikita Kucherov scored his 10th power-play goal of the year and recorded the secondary helper on the Stamkos goal. He continues to lead the NHL with 63 points this season and has logged 27 goals and 36assists through just 38 games.

- Kucherov, Stamkos and Hedman all connected on a goal for the 77th time, placing them second in the NHLsince 2013-14 behind the former Bruins trio of Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak, who combined for 94 goals.

- Brayden Point picked up the secondary assist on the Kucherov power-play goal and is up to 40 points on the season with 17 goals and 23 assists through 39 games.

Bolts Quotes

- Jon Cooper: “I thought we played a pretty darn good road game. It was tough to get scored on in the first five minutes of the second, but we were doing what we wanted to do. It was tough that we couldn’t get that second one. We did everything we could to try and get it. They just weren’t dropping for us.”

- Victor Hedman: “I think today we played good enough to win. For us, we trust in what we have and we’ve just got to keep believing. That’s the bottom line. Winnipeg has a great record for a reason and a solid team that’s well coached with great goaltending. But I think we stood up pretty good and I felt like we could’ve got a point out of this one.”

- Victor Hedman: “I think we started really well. I thought our first period was great. Second period, I think they took advantage of a couple longer shifts for us and were able to score.”