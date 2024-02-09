The Backcheck: Bolts drop back-to-back games

With the Lightning on the penalty kill shortly later, Ryan Pulock sent a shot through traffic that beat Johansson and extended the Islanders lead to 4-2 with 12:50 remaining in the second period.

Only 1:08 later, Horvat took a pass from Barzal and fired a one-timer from just above the top of the circles that found the back of the net and made it a 5-2 game with his 21st goal of the campaign.

Casey Cizikas scored the final goal of the contest with 4:38 remaining in the second to wrap up the 6-2 win for New York.

Bolts by the Numbers

- Nikita Kucherov scored his 33rd goal of the season and pushed his season point total to 87. The All-Star winger has found the scoresheet in six consecutive contests (5-7—12).

- Brandon Hagel scored his 18th goal of the season and is up to 45 points on the season (18-27—45). With the goal, Hagel extended his point streak to five games (5-2—7), one game shy of tying his career long.

- Victor Hedman picked up his 42nd assist and 51st point of the season with the secondary helper on Hagel’s goal. He’s pointed in seven of his last nine contests (3-9—12).

- Darren Raddysh collected the lone assist on Kucherov’s goal and is up to 19 points on the year (4-15—19).

- Anthony Cirelli recorded the primary helper on Hagel’s goal and pushed his season point total to 26 (10-16—26).

Bolts Quotes

- Jon Cooper: “Let’s be honest. I think our break was 10 days. We come back [with] a couple practices. We play a back-to-back. I’m disappointed in how we’ve come out of this break. I thought we had a little bit more in us to make sure we were ready, but we’ve looked slow. We’ve looked out of shape. We look like we took 10 days off. All the hard work we did to get ourselves in the spot we’re in, now we’re going to have to work our way back in by playing games. That’s just not the way you can do it. I’m in complete agreement with the break. I’m just not sure we handled it great.”