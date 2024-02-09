The Backcheck: Bolts drop back-to-back games

After dropping the first game back from the All-Star break in a 3-1 loss to the New York Rangers Wednesday night, the Tampa Bay Lightning lost a second-straight contest on Thursday, falling to the New York Islanders by a score of 6-2 at UBS Arena.
The Islanders got on the board early when Noah Dobson netted his seventh goal of the season 4:07 into the first period. After Dobson attempted to send a pass to the back door for Oliver Wahlstrom, the puck took a deflection off the skate of Erik Cernak in front of the net and made its way past Jonas Johansson to give New York the 1-0 lead.
Despite the early adversity, the Bolts had an answer just 2:35 later when Nikita Kucherov lit the lamp for the 33rd time this season and pushed his NHL-best point total to 87. Taking a pass from Darren Raddysh, Kucherov hammered a one-timer that ricocheted off an Islanders defender and got behind Ilya Sorokin to even the score at 1-1 with 13:18 remaining in the opening frame.