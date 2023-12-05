The Backcheck: Bolts bounce back with shutout win over Stars

Glendening did everything himself to put the Bolts up by three, blocking a shot attempt from Ty Dellandrea before tracking down the puck, racing down the ice and beating Oettinger with a backhand shot that went off the blocker and into the back of the net.

With 7:48 remaining in the third, Cirelli put a bow on the win when Alex Barre-Boulet and Brandon Hagel helped force a Stars turnover before Cirelli jumped on the loose puck and beat Oettinger with a backhand shot for his second goal of the night and fifth of the season.

In total, Vasilevskiy made 25 saves in his first shutout of the season and 33rd of his career, looking extremely sharp throughout the duration of the contest.

Bolts by the Numbers

- Victor Hedman skated in his 1,000th career NHL game and became the 10th active NHL defenseman to reach the milestone.

- Hedman became the third skater in Lightning history to play in 1,000 games with the club, joining Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos.

- Hedman became just the seventh Swedish-born defensemen to skate in 1,000 career games.

- Nikita Kucherov scored one goal and added an assist to push his assist/point streak to 10 games, marking his eighth career point streak of 10 or more games. The only active players with more are Connor McDavid (12), Sidney Crosby (11) and Leon Draisaitl (9).

- Kucherov’s 10-game assist streak is the longest of his career and is tied for the longest in Lightning franchise history.

- With 25 saves on 25 shots against, Andrei Vasilevskiy recorded his 33rd career shutout, six of which have come against the Dallas Stars.

Bolts Quotes

- Jon Cooper on Victor Hedman and Steven Stamkos, the Lightning’s two active skaters to play in 1,000 career games: “You can tell the true love those guys have for each other & this city & the team. To be a part of these things, knowing that all the winning we've done in between & the ups & the downs - that's what memories are. And these are ones we'll take with us forever.”

- Victor Hedman on 1,000 games: “It’s breathtaking. It’s just super special. Something a guy from a small town in Sweden never thought was possible, but I guess they’re doing something good where I’m from. I’m proud to join the club.”

- Victor Hedman: “Time flies. Super special. I told the guys, 'I don't get emotional a lot when it comes to hockey, but that was very special.' To have Stammer do that presentation and reading my dad's letter before the game was super special.”