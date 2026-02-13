The 2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey FAQ

Who is the favorite to take home gold this year?

Canada is currently sitting at +120 to win it all, boasting star power that no other country can match. That star power showed out in their opening 5-0 route over Czechia, with Nathan MacKinnon and Macklin Celebrini each scoring goals and Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid both notching multipoint games.

Team USA is next at +175 and features the best goaltending and perhaps the strongest collection of American talent in their Olympic history. They took it to Latvia on Thursday, cruising to a 5-1 win behind two goals from Brock Nelson.

Then there’s Sweden at +600—a medal contender that’s a bit banged up, but a strong group of NHL talent, especially on the defensive end. They pulled away from Italy in their preliminary opener 5-2, putting up 60 shots along the way. But then lost to rival Finland 4-1 Friday morning. (A common thread through this tournament: things could get crazy.)

Is there an especially terrifying lineup to keep our eyes on?

Lightning and Canada coach Jon Cooper has watched the tape, put in the work and ingeniously devised Canada’s top power play line of Nathan MacKinnon, Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid. Those three have already combined to put one in the back of the net in game one, and could send hockey fans into the fifth dimension of consciousness every time they touch the ice. Really intuitive stuff from Cooper getting those three together.

So it sounds like there’s a good chance we could see Hagel, Guentzel or Hedman with a gold medal around their neck by the end of this thing?

Yes. Well, hopefully around their necks. Some of the early competition medals have been falling apart.

The medals are falling apart?

They’re falling apart.

Explain.

The metals themselves are as profound and sturdy as ever. No slander to be said for the ol’ gold and silver—the prices of which are skyrocketing right now, making them as valuable as ever. (The same can’t be said for bronze, which is actually made of copper, yet still a perfectly steadfast metal for the third-placers.)

The problem is the ribbons, which are not holding up their end of the bargain. You would think in a town like Milan—widely regarded as one of the fashion capitals of the world, famed purveyors of cloth and fabric—that they would surely conjure up a decent ribbon. Alas.