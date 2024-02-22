Lightning recall forward Cole Koepke from Syracuse

TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Cole Koepke from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Koepke, 25, saw action in eight games with Tampa Bay in November and December this season, recording the first two assists of his NHL career, while averaging 6:46 time on ice. Koepke has skated in 25 career NHL games (1-2—3), all with the Lightning. He posted his first NHL goal and point on November 13, 2022 versus Washington.

The Two Harbors, Minnesota native has played in 36 games with the Crunch this season and leads the team in goals with 13, while his 24 points rank fifth. Koepke also ranks among the team leaders in shots with 110 (2nd), game-winning goals with three (3rd) and shorthanded points with three (T-1st). Koepke has appeared in 166 regular season AHL games with Syracuse, tallying 42 goals and 85 points.

Koepke, 6-foot-1, 203 pounds, was selected by Tampa Bay in the sixth round, 183rd overall, of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. He signed a one-year contract extension with the Lightning on June 14, 2023.