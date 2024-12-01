Lightning re-assign forward Conor Sheary to AHL Syracuse

Sheary has skated in four games with the Bolts this season

Sheary
By Press Release
@TBLightning TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY –The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-assigned forward Conor Sheary to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Sheary, 32, has skated in four games with the Lightning this season, averaging 11:21 time on ice per contest and firing three shots on goal. The 5-foot-8, 182-pound forward has appeared in 61 career games with Tampa Bay, posting four goals and 15 points. In 11 games with Syracuse this season, Sheary has recorded three goals and seven points with a plus-2 rating.

News Feed

The Backcheck: Bolts unable to overcome Maple Leafs despite late rally

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Maple Leafs 5, Lightning 3

Recap: Maple Leafs 5, Lightning 3

Susan Cohen honored as Lightning Community Hero

Lightning recall F Conor Sheary from Syracuse, re-assign G Matt Tomkins

Nuts & Bolts: Wrapping up the back-to-back at home

The Backcheck: Bolts overcome a pair of injuries, defeat Preds in OT

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 3, Predators 2 - OT

Recap: Lightning 3, Predators 2 - OT

Lightning recall goaltender Matt Tomkins from Syracuse

Nuts & Bolts: An early puck drop on Black Friday

The Backcheck: Bolts have three leads erased, fall to Washington

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Capitals 5, Lightning 4

Recap: Capitals 5, Lightning 4

Kim Figueroa honored as Lightning Community Hero

Jon Cooper set to coach in his 900th career game 

Nuts & Bolts: Welcoming Washington

Sights & Sounds from Hockey Fights Cancer Night