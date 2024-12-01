Lightning re-assign forward Conor Sheary to AHL Syracuse

TAMPA BAY –The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-assigned forward Conor Sheary to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Sheary, 32, has skated in four games with the Lightning this season, averaging 11:21 time on ice per contest and firing three shots on goal. The 5-foot-8, 182-pound forward has appeared in 61 career games with Tampa Bay, posting four goals and 15 points. In 11 games with Syracuse this season, Sheary has recorded three goals and seven points with a plus-2 rating.