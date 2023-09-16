Bolts rally to draw with Carolina

In the second game of the 2023 Southeast Rookie Showcase, the Tampa Bay Lightning scored a game-tying goal late in the third period to force overtime against the Carolina Hurricanes, but neither team was able to score in the extra frame, ending the contest in a 3-3 tie. Invitee Ben Gaudreau got the start in goal for the Lightning and made 26 saves

The Bolts came out of the gates with plenty of pace and opened the contest with a 9-1 shot advantage before scoring the first goal of the game at the 8:47 mark of the first period.

The play started when Tristan Allard won a puck battle along the boards in the offensive zone and sent a pass below the goal line for Maxim Groshev. Showcasing some impressive hockey sense, Groshev sent a no-look, forehand pass to the front of the net where Ethan Gauthier was waiting to fire a quick one-timer over the shoulder of Yaniv Perets and into the back of the net for his first goal of the Showcase.