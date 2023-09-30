Johansson shines in preseason debut

Following the news of Andrei Vasilevskiy’s microdiscectomy that was announced by Tampa Bay Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois Thursday afternoon, all eyes were on goaltender Jonas Johansson when he made his debut in the Bolts’ preseason home opener vs. the Carolina Hurricanes Friday night.

Signed to a two-year deal by Tampa Bay this summer, Johansson was a third-round pick by the Buffalo Sabres in 2014 and is still a bit of an unknown with just 35 NHL games under his belt. But with a big opportunity in front of him, Johansson could not have had a better performance in his first game with the Lightning, recording a 42-save shutout in a 4-0 victory over the Canes.

“He's a kid that's been in the league a little bit, but he's not ever really gotten his chance,” said Tampa Bay head coach Jon Cooper. “You never know when you're going to get it. He obviously signed here knowing it wasn't coming in to be the starting goaltender and all of a sudden he's thrust into a situation where playing time might go up.

“You want to see if he's going to take this opportunity and seize it. It's a small sample size, just one game tonight, but he sure made a case. For him, confidence-wise, this has got to be great for him.

“Like I said, it's an exhibition game. He's getting his feet wet. Hasn't played in a game yet, but that's a heck of a night one.”

With eight saves in the first period, 18 in the second and 16 in the third, it was a busy night for the Lightning netminder, who said he tried to keep the same mentality he always has entering the game, despite the pressing situation that lies ahead.

“I can only control what I can control and that's showing up every day and being as good as I can and play as good as I can when I get to play,” said Johansson. “That's my main focus.

“I always try to prepare as if I’m going to play every game. It doesn’t matter what position I’m in, really. The biggest thing for me, I think, is showing up in practice and being good every day. That helps the games too, so that’s just my main focus.”

The Bolts opened the scoring with 3:03 left in the first period after a Hurricanes defenseman misplayed a puck in the defensive zone, allowing Anthony Cirelli to gain possession at the bottom of the circle, go to the net and roof a backhand past Yaniv Perets and into the top right corner.