Tampa Bay Lightning General Manager & Family commit $500,000 to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Tampa Bay

TAMPA BAY — Tampa Bay Lightning General Manager, Julien BriseBois, and his family have announced a $500,000 donation over the next five years to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Tampa Bay.

Inspired by the profound example of generosity and unwavering commitment to the community set by Lightning owner and chairman Jeff Vinik, BriseBois and his family have pledged their support to a local non-profit that serves families in their time of need. Recognizing the profound impact that Ronald McDonald House Charities has in Tampa Bay, the BriseBois family is honored to contribute to their mission of providing comfort, care and support to families with critically ill or injured children.

"We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to give back to our community through this partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Tampa Bay," said BriseBois. "When I first met Jeff Vinik, he told me he was hoping that the Lightning could be used as a vehicle to improve the lives of the people in the Tampa Bay community. My family and I are proud to stand alongside him in trying to make a difference.”

The donation from the BriseBois family will provide vital resources to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Tampa Bay, enabling them to continue offering essential services and programs to families facing medical crises. From providing lodging and meals to offering emotional support and resources, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Tampa Bay is dedicated to easing the burdens faced by families during challenging times.

"We are deeply touched by the generosity of Julien BriseBois and his family," said Lisa Suprenand, Chief Executive Officer of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Tampa Bay. "Their commitment to supporting our mission will have a lasting impact on the families we serve, while allowing families to be together and focus on what matters most - their child.”

For more information about Ronald McDonald House Charities of Tampa Bay and how you can support their mission, please visit https://rmhctampabay.org/.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities Tampa Bay

Ronald McDonald House Charities Tampa Bay (RMHCTB), is a non-profit, 501 (c) (3) corporation that creates, finds, and supports programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families. Ronald McDonald House Charities Tampa Bay, with four houses, one on Davis Islands serving families with children receiving treatment at Tampa General and St. Joseph's Children's hospitals, and three houses in St. Pete at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, is in its 44th year of providing essential services for families with sick children. The four area Houses have provided comfort and care to more than 50,000 families since opening in 1980. Family is at the heart of what we do. For more information, visit www.rmhctampabay.org.