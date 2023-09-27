Lightning drop preseason opener to Carolina

“It’s always good to get that one out of the way,” said Barre-Boulet. “At the same time, it’s preseason. It was a power-play goal. I’ve got to focus on the five-on-five play first, but it’s good for confidence.

“The first game is always the hardest. You have to remember all the systems that you practice during camp. You play with a lot of new guys. But I think we did good.

“Obviously I played with Jeannot and Paul the first two scrimmages, so I think our chemistry was pretty good tonight.”

The Bolts quickly saw the 1-0 lead vanish when Japlen Halbgewachs jumped on a loose puck in front and jammed it past Hugo Alnefelt to tie the game just eight seconds after the Barre-Boulet goal.

Two minutes and 13 seconds later, the Lightning quickly found themselves trailing when Caleb Jones floated a shot from the point that found its way through traffic and into the back of the net to give the Hurricanes a 2-1 lead with two minutes left in the first.

After failing to score on two chances with the man advantage in the second period, the Bolts surrendered a third goal to Carolina when Tony DeAngelo hammered a slap shot past Alnefelt to make it 3-1 with 3:13 left in the middle frame.

Going into the third period in a two-goal hole, Tampa Bay got caught in a line change early and allowed Noel Gunler to get in all alone before beating Alnefelt to the glove side to make it 4-1 with 15:48 left in regulation.

But just as Carolina responded quickly when Tampa Bay opened the scoring in the first, the Bolts answered with a goal from Sheary just 1:16 after Gunler made it 4-1.

Working to maintain possession in the offensive zone, Hagel sent a pass to the point for Raddysh, who quickly fired a wrist shot towards the net where Sheary was waiting to redirect the puck past Pyotr Kochetkov and make it 4-2 with 14:32 remaining.