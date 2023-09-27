Lightning drop preseason opener to Carolina

“It’s always good to see a puck go in,” Sheary said. “Coming to a new team, you want to get that first one out of the way. I know it’s preseason, but it definitely feels good to score. I didn’t know I had an assist, so that’s nice.”
Skating on a line with Hagel and Anthony Cirelli, Sheary’s style of play meshed well with the two forwards that have a knack for hounding pucks and forcing turnovers in the offensive zone.
“I think it’s tough when you’re playing your first game and Shears did a heck of a job,” said Lightning head coach Jon Cooper. “He’s got a motor himself. Your first one’s always tough because in practice, you’re playing your own teammates. It’s much different than when you’re playing against opponents.
“As this game went on, I thought everybody got better. As for Shears in his first game with us, he was great. There’s so much more time left in this preseason. It’s great for these guys to get their feet wet. You want to come away with a W. There’s no question about that. But if you keep up that effort a lot of the guys gave tonight, we’ll be OK.”
While Tampa Bay continued to push in an effort to tie the game, the deficit was too much to overcome after Kieffer Bellows jumped on a rebound in front of the Lightning net and jammed it past Alnefelt to make it 5-2 with 12:20 remaining.
That score would hold until the sound of the final buzzer, despite the Bolts finishing the game with a 28-24 shot advantage over the Canes.
“It’s going to say 5-2 against us, but I didn’t think we deserved that result,” Cooper said. “Just some unfortunate plays. A tough change and one ends up in the back of our net. None of the guys were meaning for that to happen.
“Another tough bounce and the puck’s in the net. But other than that, our guys tried. They tried to do the things we asked of them. As that game went on, I thought the ice was tilting in our favor.
“We had chances. We just lacked a little finish tonight. But I liked the way the guys responded. Every time we kind of got knocked down, they came right back. That’s a good sign for a lot of those guys in that room.”
The Lightning will travel back to Tampa Tuesday night before jumping right back on a plane Wednesday afternoon for a flight to Nashville and an 8 p.m. ET matchup against the Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Fans can stream the contest live at NHL.com/Lightning.