Hedman nominated for King Clancy Memorial Trophy

Tampa Bay Lightning captain Victor Hedman has been selected as the team’s nominee for the 2025 King Clancy Memorial Trophy.

All 32 NHL teams nominate one player for the trophy, awarded “to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.”

The winner will be chosen by a selection committee of Commissioner Gary Bettman as well as former winners of the King Clancy Memorial Trophy and the historic NHL Foundation Player Award.

The selection committee will consider the criteria of a nominee’s inspiration, involvement, and impact to positively benefit his community.

The nominee who receives the most votes will be named the winner and receive a $25,000 donation to benefit a charity or charities of his choice. The winner will also be eligible to elect that his team receive a grant from the NHL, up to $20,000, to help organize a special activation related to his humanitarian cause.

Hedman, 34, is in his first season as captain of the Tampa Bay Lightning and has long been active with numerous area nonprofit efforts.

After Tampa Bay was hit hard by Hurricanes Helene and Milton last fall, Hedman and his wife Sanna donated $150,000 to relief efforts as part of the #TampaBayStrong initiative, money that was split between the Coast Guard Foundation and the Tampa Bay Police Benevolent Association.

Hedman has also continued to serve as a lynchpin in awareness efforts regarding mental health as well as the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

Vincent Lecavalier (2007-08) was the last Lightning player to win the King Clancy Memorial Trophy. He is the lone Lightning recipient since the award was introduced in 1987-88.