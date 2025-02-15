Hedman central again but Sweden falls to Finland in overtime at 4 Nations

Tampa Bay Lightning captain Victor Hedman played a team-high 24 minutes, 52 seconds on Saturday afternoon, but Team Sweden suffered a 4-3 overtime loss to Team Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.

The afternoon game was the first of two international rivalry matchups on Saturday, as Team Canada will play Team USA at 8 p.m.

Finland's overtime win tied them with Canada and Sweden, each holding two standings points apiece for the tournament. Team USA is alone atop the standings with three points before tonight's game.

New York Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad opened the scoring in the first period for Sweden, but Finland scored twice to take a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.

The teams traded goals in period two to enter the final 20 minutes tied 3-3.

Hedman was on the ice for the 3-2 goal for Sweden, when forward William Nylander took the puck in the defensive zone, sprinted down the ice and passed to defenseman Erik Karlsson. The Pittsburgh defenseman then scored on his shot from the right faceoff circle.

Hedman was initially awarded the secondary assist on the play, but the helper was eventually rescinded. The defenseman has one assist in the team’s two games.

Team Finland tied Saturday's game with 2:55 left in the second period before forward Mikael Granlund won the rivalry matchup 1:49 into overtime.

Scoring Summary

First period

SWE 1, FIN 0

8:35 Mika Zibanejad (1) - Unassisted

SWE 1, FIN 1

10:58 Anton Lundell (1) - Eetu Luostarinen, Patrick Laine

FIN 2, SWE 1

19:46 Mikko Rantanen (1) - Laine, Sebastian Aho - PP

Shots on goal: SWE 8, FIN 4

Second period

FIN 2, SWE 2

5:06 Rasmus Dahlin (1) - Joel Eriksson Ek, Olli Maatta

SWE 3, FIN 2

10:32 Erik Karlsson (1) - William Nylander

SWE 3, FIN 3

17:05 Aleksander Barkov (1) - Kaapo Kakko, Maatta

Shots on goal: FIN 10, SWE 7

Third period

None

Shots on goal: SWE 7, FIN 6

Overtime

FIN 4, SWE 3

1:49 Mikael Granlund (1) - Niko Mikkola

Total shots: SWE 24, FIN 21

TBL Player Summary