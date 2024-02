TAMPA BAY – Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev underwent successful surgery today in New York to stabilize fractures to both the tibia and fibula in his left leg, the team has announced. Sergachev is expected to return to Tampa in the coming days to immediately begin rehabilitation. A timetable for his return to the ice has not yet been established.

Sergachev was injured during the second period of Wednesday’s game versus the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.