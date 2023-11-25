Recap: Lightning 8, Hurricanes 2

Three second period power play goals sparked the Lightning’s offense and ultimately led them to an 8-2 victory over the Hurricanes at PNC Arena on Friday.

It was a night of quality over quantity for Tampa Bay, as their eight goals came on just 15 shots.

Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov combined for 11 points on the night to pace the offense. Point recorded a hat trick, while Kucherov finished with two goals and four assists.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made his season debut and stopped 23 shots to earn his first victory of the year.

Next up for the Bolts is a trip out west to face the Avalanche in Denver on Monday.

Scoring Summary

1st Period

CAR 1, TBL 0

18:12 Stefan Noesen (5) – Jack Drury, Michael Bunting

Carolina scored the game-opening goal in the final two minutes of the first period. Michael Bunting had the puck along the far wall and played it to Jack Drury behind the net. Drury one-touched the puck out to Stefan Noesen in front and he lifted it over Andrei Vasilevskiy’s shoulder.

2nd Period

CAR 1, TBL 1

1:34 Steven Stamkos (9) – Brayden Point, Nikita Kucherov – PPGTampa Bay’s second shot on goal of the night tied the game at one in the early stages of the second period. The Bolts entered the zone with speed against the Hurricane’s aggressive penalty kill and set up Steven Stamkos for a one-timer from the left circle.

TBL 2, CAR 1

5:40 Nikita Kucherov (14) – Brandon Hagel, Mikey Eyssimont – PPG

In the closing moments of the Lightning’s second power play, Brandon Hagel squeezed a cross-ice feed through to Nikita Kucherov on the near side. Kucherov quickly one-timed it past Antti Raanta to give the Bolts the lead.

TBL 3, CAR 1

5:54 Brayden Point (9) – Nikita Kucherov, Victor Hedman – PPG

The Lightning’s power play made quick work again after being given another opportunity because of a Bunting double minor for high-sticking. Tampa Bay won the opening draw and Nikita Kucherov fired a slap pass to Brayden Point alone in front of the Carolina net. Point made a nice play to settle the puck and score before Raanta could get over.

TBL 3, CAR 2

14:45 Michael Bunting (4) – Andrei Svechnikov, Jesperi Kotkaniemi – PPG

A power play goal of their own got the Hurricanes back within one. Carolina won the opening draw back to Bunting, who stepped into a heavy slapshot that beat Vasilevskiy.

3rd Period

TBL 4, CAR 2

5:33 Brandon Hagel (10) – Brayden Point, Nikita Kucherov

After spending the opening minutes of the third defending in their own zone, the Bolts cashed in on their first dangerous scoring chance of the period. On the rush, Point fed Hagel inside the right faceoff dot and his wrist shot beat Raanta to double Tampa Bay’s lead.

TBL 5, CAR 2

6:53 Luke Glendening (3) – Unassisted

Point was looking to shoot from the high slot but couldn’t find and angle and dished to Erik Cernak on his right. Cernak fired from along the near wall and was stopped by Raanta, but the rebound came free for Luke Glendening down low. Glendening circled the net and scored on a wraparound to open a three-goal lead.

TBL 6, CAR 2

10:41 Brayden Point (10) – Nick Perbix, Cole Koepke

With the Lightning changing behind him, Cole Koepke won the puck in the corner and played it back for Nick Perbix at the right circle. Perbix played the puck across to Point to sweep home on his backhand for his second goal of the game.

TBL 7, CAR 2

16:45 Nikita Kucherov (15) – Brandon Hagel, Mikhail Sergachev

On the rush, Kucherov was able to get free enough from Jaccob Slavin in the shot and roof a shot past Raanta for Tampa Bay’s seventh goal.

TBL 8, CAR 2

18:08 Brayden Point (11) – Nikita Kucherov, Steven Stamkos – PPG

Point completed his hat trick with a late power play goal that rounded out the scoring.