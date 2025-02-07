Recap: Lightning 5, Senators 1

Tampa Bay takes both games from the Senators to begin the week

MK0007 - GAME RECAP_ HOME - 1920 x 1080
By Benjamin Pierce
@BenjaminJReport TampaBayLightning.com

The Tampa Bay Lightning ended a five-game homestand with a 5-1 Atlantic Division win over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.

A power-play goal gave the Lightning a 1-0 lead through 20 minutes of hockey. Ottawa made it 1-1 early in the second period, but a Brandon Hagel goal regained the lead midway through the frame.

Hagel accepted a three-line pass from defenseman Ryan McDonagh at the offensive blueline and buried the puck on a breakaway for the 2-1 lead. Brayden Point added to the scoring late in the game, as a third period rush for the Lightning offense solidified the 5-1 win.

Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 27 saves to help Tampa Bay improve to 29-20-4 this season. They begin a weekend back-to-back in Detroit on Saturday.

Scoring summary
First period
TBL 1, OTT 0
9:23 Jake Guentzel (27) - Brayden Point, Nikita Kucherov - PP
Forward Jake Guentzel buried a loose puck near the net after a Brayden Point shot on the power play to open the scoring.

Shots on goal: TBL 11, OTT 7

Second period
TBL 1, OTT 1
5:27 Michael Amadio (5) - Tim Stutzle, Thomas Chabot
A redirection in front of the Lightning net tied the game 1-1 in the early part of period two.

TBL 2, OTT 1
10:14 Brandon Hagel (24) - Ryan McDonagh, Andrei Vasilevskiy
Tampa Bay regained the lead off the blade of forward Brandon Hagel, who raced in alone on Ottawa goalie Anton Forsberg before scoring a five-hole goal.

Shots on goal: OTT 12, TBL 10

Third period
TBL 3, OTT 1
15:44 Point (29) - Kucherov, Gage Goncalves
A shot by Brayden Point from the right faceoff circle extended the home team's lead late.

TBL 4, OTT 1
19:08 Erik Cernak (1) - Unassisted - EN
An empty-net goal from defenseman Erik Cernak made it 4-1 after he cleared the puck from the defensive zone.

TBL 5, OTT 1
19:34 Mitchell Chaffee (10) - Darren Raddysh, Emil Lilleberg
Another late goal came from forward Mitchell Chaffee in the game's final minute.

Total shots: TBL 31, OTT 28

News Feed

Steve and Carolyn Roskamp honored as Lightning Community Heroes

Lightning recall forward Conor Sheary from AHL Syracuse

Nuts & Bolts: Going for a second-straight win over Ottawa

Bolts liken final games before 4 Nations Face-Off break to playoff push

The Backcheck: Hagel's go-ahead goal delivers big division win for Bolts

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Senators 3

Recap: Lightning 4, Senators 3

Irene Weiss honored as Lightning Community Hero

Lightning assign forward Conor Geekie to AHL Syracuse

Nuts & Bolts: Opening a two-game set against the Sens

From farmhand to glove hand: Lightning goalie Halverson battled to return to NHL

Lightning sign goaltender Brandon Halverson to a two-year NHL contract

Bolts Best Player of the Month: Nikita Kucherov

Bolts Blogs: The Lightning made it right by bringing back Ryan McDonagh 

Lightning re-assign goaltender Matt Tomkins to AHL Syracuse

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Islanders 3, Lightning 2 - OT

The Backcheck: Lightning scrap for overtime point in Saturday’s loss to the Islanders

Recap: Islanders 3, Lightning 2 - OT