Recap: Lightning 5, Ducks 1

The Lightning used three power play goals to earn a third-consecutive victory on Saturday, defeating the Ducks 5-1 at AMALIE Arena.

After a scoreless opening 20 minutes, the Bolts converted on all three chances with the man advantage in the second period.

Steven Stamkos scored twice and added an assist, while Nikita Kucherov recorded three helpers.

Andrei Vasilevskiy got the start in net and finished with 19 saves.

Tampa Bay will now get a four-day break before returning to action at home against the Wild on Thursday.

Scoring Summary

1st Period

No Scoring

2nd Period

TBL 1, ANA 0

5:09 Victor Hedman (7) – Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov – PPG

The Lightning took advantage of their first power play of the night, grabbing the lead on a heavy Victor Hedman one-timer from the point that got through traffic and beat Lukas Dostal.

TBL 2, ANA 0

10:55 Steven Stamkos (17) – Brayden Point, Nikita Kucherov – PPG

Just over five minutes later, the Bolts doubled their advantage with another power play goal. Dostal made the initial stop on Brayden Point, but the rebound fell to Steven Stamkos at the right circle, and he slipped his shot through the Anaheim goaltender’s five-hole.

TBL 2, ANA 1

13:20 Frank Vatrano (21) – Cam Fowler, Ryan Strome – PPG

The Ducks got on the board with a power play goal of their own less than three minutes later. Cam Fowler teed up Frank Vatrano for a one-timer from the top of the right circle that got past Andrei Vasilevskiy.

TBL 3, ANA 1

14:47 Steven Stamkos (18) – Nikita Kucherov, Darren Raddysh – PPG

Stamkos used a fortunate bounce to score the Lightning’s third power play goal of the period. Stamkos had been trying to center the puck for Brayden Point in the slot, but the feed deflected off the stick of an Anaheim skater and wound up in the back of their net.

3rd Period

TBL 4, ANA 1

9:05 Calvin de Haan (2) – Unassisted

Calvin de Haan scored the game’s first even strength goal midway through the third period to extend the lead to 4-1. From the left point de Haan threw the puck on goal and had it squeak through Dostal’s equipment.

TBL 5, ANA 1

18:05 Brandon Hagel (13) – Nick Paul, Nick Perbix

Brandon Hagel rounded out the scoring inside the final two minutes of regulation, firing home a rebound from the slot.