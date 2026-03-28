Recap: Lightning 4, Senators 2

The Tampa Bay Lightning earned a victory in comeback fashion on Saturday, beating the Ottawa Senators 4-2.

Defenseman Emil Lilleberg scored the game-winning goal nearly nine minutes into the third period to help Tampa Bay overcome a multi-goal deficit.

Ottawa grabbed a quick 2-0 lead with scores by Dylan Cozens and Jordan Spence before the five-minute mark of Saturday’s contest, but Tampa Bay fought back to tie the game early in the second period thanks to goals by Brandon Hagel and Charle-Edouard D’Astous.

Lilleberg finished a rush play on the backhand for the winner in the third, and Jake Guentzel added a breakaway goal for Tampa Bay in the 4-2 win.

Lilleberg posted a team-best three points in the win, while Hagel and D’Astous each finished with two points for Tampa Bay. Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 26 saves.

Tampa Bay is now 45-21-6 this season. The Lightning have a quick turnaround this weekend and host the Nashville Predators at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Scoring summary

First period

OTT 1, TBL 0

00:18 Dylan Cozens (25) - Tyler Kleven, Brady Tkachuk

Ottawa grabbed a quick lead with a screened shot from the xx.

OTT 2, TBL 0

4:25 Jordan Spence (5) - Nick Cousins, Artem Zub

The Senators built on the early lead with a rebound goal.

Shots on goal: OTT 11, TBL 8

Second period

OTT 2, TBL 1

3:37 Brandon Hagel (34) - Charle-Edouard D’Astous, Emil Lilleberg

Brandon Hagel buried the loose puck near the net after a pass from below the goal line by defenseman Charle-Edouard D’Astous to get Tampa Bay going.

OTT 2, TBL 2

5:13 Charle-Edouard D’Astous (5) - Yanni Gourde, Zemgus Girgensons

The Lightning tied the game with Charle-Edouard D’Astous’ second point of the game, this one

Shots on goal: TBL 11, OTT 8

Third period

TBL 3, OTT 2

8:51 Emil Lilleberg (3) - Hagel, Gage Goncalves

Tampa Bay’s first lead of the night came on a rush opportunity, this goal coming on a backhand finish for defenseman Emil Lilleberg in tight after a pass from Hagel.

TBL 4, OTT 2

17:48 Jake Guentzel (34) - Corey Perry, Emil Lilleberg

Tampa Bay furthered the lead on a breakaway shot by Jake Guentzel.

Total shots: OTT 28, TBL 27