Recap: Lightning 4, Devils 3 - OT

After the Devils scored early in the third period to tie the game at three apiece, the Lightning finished out strong in their second-straight overtime contest defeating New Jersey 4-3.

Luke Glendening scored the first two goals in the first period to give the Bolts a strong start in the first frame. Nikita Kucherov with yet another mulitpoint game, his 21st of the season knotching assists on the final two goals of the game. Andrei Vasilevskiy grabbed the assist on Raddysh's gamewinning goal, his 19th career assist.

Tampa Bay closes out their homestand with a matchup against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday.

Scoring Summary

1st Period

NJD 1, TBL 0

7:42 Dawson Mercer (13) – Erik Haula, Colin Miller

From their own end, Colin Miller played the puck up to Erik Haula on the rush in the neutral zone. Haula had Emil Lilleberg on him, so he dropped the puck behind him to Dawson Mercer as he skated the puck toward the crease. Mercer grabbed his own rebound and put it behind Andrei Vasilevkiy.

NJD 1, TBL1

12:35 Luke Glendening (6) – Nick Perbix, Austin Watson

Off the draw, Nick Perbix kept the puck alive from the blue line shooting through traffic towards the Devils crease. Luke Glendening grabbed the redirect as he was turning to tie the game.

TBL 2, NJD 1

18:22 Luke Glendening (7) – Unassisted - Shorthanded

New Jersey went on the power play after Gage Goncalves got two minors for roughing after he went after Nathan Bastian for his hit on Erik Cernak. From behind his own net, Luke Hughes lost his footing and Luke Glendening grabbed the turnover and took it to the Devils net beating Vitek Vanecek.

2nd Period

TBL 3, NJD 1

10:34 Brayden Point (20) – Nikita Kucherov, Nick Perbix

Andrei Vasileskiy went off the ice for the extra attacker after a delayed penalty call on Michael McLeod for hooking. Brayden Point grabbed Nikita Kucherov’s shot from the slot and immediately went far post extending the Bolts lead.

TBL 3, NJD 2

16:54 Jesper Bratt (15) – John Marino, Tyler Toffoli

After John Marino shot from the blue line, the rebound came loose and took a weird bounce off of Victor Hedman ending in the Bolts net as he was trying to bat it out.

3rd Period

TBL 3, NJD 3

3:53 Nathan Bastian (2) – Unassisted

Nick Perbix grabbed the clear from Bolts end and his misfire ended onto the tape of Nathan Bastian who skated the puck to Andrei Vasilevskiy and beat him five-hole to tie the game.

Overtime

1:52 Darren Raddysh (3) – Nikita Kucherov

Three periods was not enough time for this contest, which went into overtime tied at three apiece. Nikita Kucherov was patient at the far point fighting off Michael McLeod before crossing the puck to Darren Raddysh. Raddysh went top shelf on Vitek Vanecek to win in overtime.