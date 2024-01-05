Recap: Lightning 4, Wild 1

A pair of second period goals from Darren Raddysh led the Lightning to a 4-1 victory over the Wild on Thursday at Xcel Energy Center.

Raddysh scored his first and second goals of the season 2:29 apart in the middle frame to stake the Bolts to the lead. Victor Hedman added some insurance with a power play tally early in the third before Brandon Hagel rounded out the scoring with an empty net goal.

After skating shorthanded defensively in their last game on Tuesday in Winnipeg, the Bolts were able to return to a lineup with six defensemen. Declan Carlile was called up from Syracuse on Thursday morning and made his NHL debut in the game, logging 11:27 of ice time.

The Lightning are now off to Boston to wrap up this three-game road trip on Saturday against the Bruins.

Scoring Summary

1st Period

No Scoring

2nd Period

TBL 1, MIN 0

4:31 Darren Raddysh (1) – Luke Glendening

After over 20 minutes of scoreless hockey, the Bolts grabbed the game-opening goal early in the second period. Luke Glendening gloved down a Minnesota clearing attempt at the point and threw the puck on net. Darren Raddysh was lurking around the front of the net and swatted the rebound past Marc-Andre Fleury.

TBL 2, MIN 0

7:00 Darren Raddysh (2) – Conor Sheary, Tyler Motte

Raddysh entered the game goalless, but scored his second of the season less than three minutes after the first. Raddysh ended up with the puck along the far wall on the cycle and circled the Wild net with speed. Fleury was a step slow getting back to the near post and that allowed Raddysh to tuck home the puck on a wraparound.

3rd Period

TBL 3, MIN 0

2:00 Victor Hedman (6) – Nikita Kucherov, Nick Paul – PPG

Tampa Bay turned an early third period power play chance into a goal that extended the lead to three. A heavy slapshot from Victor Hedman at the point beat Fleury through traffic.

TBL 3, MIN 1

15:35 Zach Bogosian (1) – Alex Goligoski, Ryan Hartman

Former Bolt Zach Bogosian got the Wild on the board inside the final five minutes of regulation, snapping a wrist shot past Andrei Vasilevskiy from the right circle.

TBL 4, MIN 1

19:19 Brandon Hagel (11) – Unassisted – ENG

With Fleury on the bench for the extra attacker, the Wild misplayed the puck in their own zone, allowing Brandon Hagel to intercept and hit the empty net.