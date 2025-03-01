Recap: Lightning 3, Capitals 1

The Tampa Bay Lightning pushed their winning streak to eight games with Saturday’s afternoon victory over the Washington Capitals.

Tampa Bay defeated Washington 3-1 at Capital One Arena to improve to 35-20-4 this season.

A rebound goal for Mitchell Chaffee on the power play gave the visitors a 1-0 lead late in the first period.

Gage Goncalves pushed the Lightning lead to 2-0 six minutes into the third period with his shot from distance. Alex Ovechkin scored Washington’s lone goal with just under four minutes remaining in the game, but an empty-net goal sealed the Lightning win.

Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 21 saves for his eighth straight win.

The Lightning will visit the Florida Panthers (36-21-3 this season) on Monday.

Scoring summary

First period

TBL 1, WSH 0

17:11 Mitchell Chaffee (11) - Brayden Point, Nikita Kucherov - PP

Lightning forward Mitchell Chaffee buried a rebound after a Brayden Point shot on the power play, sneaking the puck under Washington goalie Logan Thompson from the left faceoff circle.