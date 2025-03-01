Recap: Lightning 3, Capitals 1

The Tampa Bay Lightning pushed their winning streak to eight games with Saturday’s afternoon victory over the Washington Capitals.
Tampa Bay defeated Washington 3-1 at Capital One Arena to improve to 35-20-4 this season.
A rebound goal for Mitchell Chaffee on the power play gave the visitors a 1-0 lead late in the first period.
Gage Goncalves pushed the Lightning lead to 2-0 six minutes into the third period with his shot from distance. Alex Ovechkin scored Washington’s lone goal with just under four minutes remaining in the game, but an empty-net goal sealed the Lightning win.
Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 21 saves for his eighth straight win.
The Lightning will visit the Florida Panthers (36-21-3 this season) on Monday.
Scoring summary
First period
TBL 1, WSH 0
17:11 Mitchell Chaffee (11) - Brayden Point, Nikita Kucherov - PP
Lightning forward Mitchell Chaffee buried a rebound after a Brayden Point shot on the power play, sneaking the puck under Washington goalie Logan Thompson from the left faceoff circle.