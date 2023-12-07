Recap: Lightning 3, Penguins 1

The Bolts played a strong 60 minutes in 3-1 victory to the Penguins

TBLvsPIT_12623_Recap
By Natalie Conroy
@TBLightning TampaBayLightning.com

After losing to the Penguins on home ice less than a week ago, the Lightning stayed strong throughout the entire 60 minutes with a 3-1 victory.

Nikita Kucherov extended his assist streak to 11 games which is the longest in Lightning history. Anthony Cirelli reached 200 career points with his power play goal in the first period.

Tampa Bay now heads on a 5-game roadtrip which starts with a matchup in Nashville tomorrow night.

Scoring Summary
1st Period

TBL 1, PIT 0
5:56 Anthony Cirelli (6) – Victor Hedman, Nikita Kucherov - PPG
Ryan Shea went to the penalty box for two minutes after tripping Mikey Eyssimont, putting Tampa Bay on the power play. Nikita Kucherov tossed the puck behind him to Victor Hedman at the blueline. Hedman sniped the puck onto the stick of Anthony Cirelli and his redirect went right above the left pad of Tristan Jarry.

2nd Period

TBL 2, PIT 0
8:31 Nikita Kucherov (17) – Victor Hedman, Steven Stamkos - PPG
Tampa Bay went on the power play after Reilly Smith went to the penalty box for interference. Victor Hedman crossed the puck to Nikita Kucherov stationed at the right point and his one-timer beat Tristan Jarry putting the Bolts up 2-0.

TBL 3, PIT 0
17:04 Tanner Jeannot (6) – Mikey Eyssimont
A misfired pass by Reilly Smith gave possession to Alex Barre-Boulet who chipped the puck up the ice to Mikey Eyssimont. Eyssimont shot the puck into the pad of Tristan Jarry and the rebound came lose. Tanner Jeannot was in the crease and backhanded the rebound into Pittsburgh’s net.

3rd Period

TBL 3, PIT 1
19:07 Jake Guentzel (10) - Sidney Crosby
Andrei Vasilevskiy went behind the crease to attempt to clear the puck and a misread led to possession by Jake Guentzel. Nick Paul attempted to stop the puck from getting into the twine, but Guentzel made a dive shot that put Pittsburgh on the board with less than a minute left in regulation.

