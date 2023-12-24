Recap: Lightning 2, Capitals 1 - SO

The Lightning earned a third-consecutive victory, downing the Capitals 2-1 in a shootout at Capital One Arena on Saturday night.

Luke Glendening and Anthony Mantha were the only two skaters to light the lamp in regulation.

Victor Hedman scored the game-winning goal in the fourth round of the shootout to deliver the second point for Tampa Bay.

The Bolts will be back in action following the holiday break on Wednesday when they get their first look at the in-state rival Panthers at AMALIE Arena.

Scoring Summary

1st Period

TBL 1, WSH 0

7:29 Luke Glendening (5) – Victor Hedman

Tampa Bay was rewarded with the game-opening goal after a strong start to the contest. The Caps tried to rim the puck out of the zone along the far wall, but Hedman was there to hold the play in. Hedman then blasted a slapshot toward the front of the net that was redirected past Charlie Lindgren by Luke Glendening.

2nd Period

TBL 1, WSH 1

2:01 Anthony Mantha (10) – Nick Jensen, Aliaksei Protas

The Capitals tied the game in similar fashion to Glendening’s first period goal. Nick Jensen took the initial shot from the top of the right circle and had the puck deflect off Anthony Mantha at the side of the net and past Andrei Vasilevskiy.

3rd Period

No Scoring

Overtime

No Scoring

Shootout

Evgeny Kuznetsov and Brayden Point traded goals in the first two rounds of the shootout. In the fourth round, Connor McMichael fired wide on his chance, and Hedman, after regaining control following a bobble on the approach, delivered the game-winner.