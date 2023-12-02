Recap: Stars 8, Lightning 1

Three Stars goals in the opening 7:39 of the first period set the tone for what would be a rough afternoon for the Lightning in Dallas on Saturday.

Tampa Bay never managed to recover, eventually suffering their fourth consecutive defeat by a score of 8-1.

Victor Hedman scored a power play goal in the first period for the Bolts’ lone tally of the game.

Andrei Vasilevskiy got the start but was pulled after the second period with Jonas Johansson taking over in net for the final 20 minutes.

The Lightning won’t have to wait long for a rematch, as the two teams travel to Tampa to wrap up the home-and-home series on Monday night at AMALIE Arena.

Scoring Summary

1st Period

DAL 1, TBL 0

1:01 Tyler Seguin (8) – Mason Marchment, Miro Heiskanen

The Bolts found themselves in an early hole after allowing the game-opening goal 61 seconds in. Miro Heiskanen’s initial shot was stopped by Andrei Vasilevskiy, but the rebound popped into the air and was batted in by an open Tyler Seguin on the near side of the ice.

DAL 2, TBL 0

6:28 Jason Robertson (7) – Joe Pavelski

With the puck at the side of the net, Jason Robertson picked out a sliver of space left open by Vasilevskiy as he hugged the near post. The shot was perfectly placed, just barely squeezing through Vasilevskiy’s equipment and over the line.

DAL 3, TBL 0

7:39 Jamie Benn (5) – Wyatt Johnston, Jani Hakanpää

A stretch feed from Wyatt Johnston connected with Jamie Benn in behind the Lightning defense. The Stars captain converted on the breakaway to put the Bolts in an early three-goal hole.

DAL 3, TBL 1

12:25 Victor Hedman (5) – Nikita Kucherov – PPG

A Heiskanen double minor presented Tampa Bay with an opportunity to get back in the game. From the high slot, Victor Hedman’s shot got through traffic and beat a heavily screened Jake Oettinger.

2nd Period

DAL 4, TBL 1

3:42 Mason Marchment (7) – Jani Hakanpää, Esa Lindell

Dallas went back up by three early in the second period on a goal from Mason Marchment. From the top of the right circle, Marchment fired a wrist shot that took a deflection off Calvin de Haan’s hip and found the top corner.

DAL 5, TBL 1

12:25 Joe Pavelski (11) – Thomas Harley, Roope Hintz – PPG

In the closing seconds of a Stars power play, Roope Hintz won an offensive zone faceoff back to Thomas Harley at the point. Harley’s point shot was redirected down and through Vasilevskiy’s five-hole by Joe Pavelski in front of the net.

DAL 6, TBL 1

14:23 Jason Robertson (8) – Jamie Benn, Roope Hintz – PPG

Dallas scored their second power play goal less than two minutes later to open a five-goal lead. Vasilevskiy was unable to locate the puck after Benn’s shot hit the post. Robertson was quick to pounce and fired the loose puck home.

3rd Period

DAL 7, TBL 1

13:27 Thomas Harley (5) – Joe Pavelski, Ryan Suter

Thomas Harley made it 7-1 at 13:27 of the third, snapping a shot past Jonas Johansson from the left circle.

DAL 8, TBL 1

14:26 Sam Steel (2) – Radek Faksa

With the puck bouncing in the slot, Sam Steel spun and swatted it over Johansson’s shoulder to round out the scoring.